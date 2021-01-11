Hanging with Miss Cooper: More Nickelodeon please

I’ve been excited that the NFL would show a playoff game on Nickelodeon since it was announced in March.
And I was not disappointed. Sunday’s Nickelodeon game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints had the perfect amount of talk to teach football to young fans and nostalgic references for people watching who grew up on classic shows like Double Dare, GUTS, and Legends of the Hidden Temple.
If you didn’t see, the broadcast was the real game between the Bears and Saints, but had two current Nickelodeon stars in the booth and sideline, and classic Nick symbols like fake slime in the air when a touchdown was scored, and fake Spongebob Squarepants in the uprights on field goal attempts. After the Saints won, head coach Sean Payton was slimed in the media center. They even had fans vote online for the game's NVP - Nickelodeon Valuable Player.
What I was most excited about seeing with the Nickelodeon game was if it could become a thing with other sports, and I think it most definitely could. I don’t know how many people in Nickelodeon’s target age were watching Saturday, but I could definitely elements that would bring more kids to the sport. The announcing booth – former NFL running back Nate Burleson was on color commentary and you could tell he was having the time of his life – did really well to explain every penalty and all the football jargon.
And it could absolutely work for other sports. A baseball broadcast with slime on every home run. A NASCAR broadcast where the winner gets slimed in victory lane and all the cars are painted with classic Nickelodeon cartoons. It would be really cool to have every major league team show at least one playoff game per season on the channel.
It would be fun, it would bring kids to sports, help them learn the names and faces of upcoming stars, and millennials are at an age where they could broadcast and call the Nickelodeon games and events and enjoy it too, which makes it more fun.
Sunday’s game was also shown on CBS for people who wanted to watch a traditional broadcast. Megacasts, as they’ve become known, are becoming pretty popular for big events. ESPN planned a big megacast for Monday’s National Championship game, showing a traditional broadcast on regular ESPN, and other channels showing a “Coaches Film Room,” a “Homers Telecast,” and alternate views like sky cam and high sky cam. In a world of streaming, there are so few opportunities for having one thing on TV that seemingly everyone is watching. Sports are that thing, and if you bring people fun opportunities to see the game the way they want to, whether that’s in depth, hard-hitting analysis or that’s with Spongebob Squarepants doing the halftime show, you’ll continue to bring more fans to those sports.
One more thing while we’re on the topic of Nickelodeon. Most young adults’ first experiences with sports came through Nick. We watched Global GUTS and dreamed of winning a piece of the Aggro Crag. We bought our own Blue Barracuda shirts like our favorite team on Legends of the Hidden Temple. We set up Double Dare obstacles in our basements. Can we bring those shows back? Maybe as a pregame show for games on Nickelodeon there could be athletes playing those old school sports gameshows. I’m all for more nostalgia and bringing back the 90s fun for younger audiences.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com