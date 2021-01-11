Hanging with Miss Cooper: More Nickelodeon please

And it could absolutely work for other sports. A baseball broadcast with slime on every home run. A NASCAR broadcast where the winner gets slimed in victory lane and all the cars are painted with classic Nickelodeon cartoons. It would be really cool to have every major league team show at least one playoff game per season on the channel.

It would be fun, it would bring kids to sports, help them learn the names and faces of upcoming stars, and millennials are at an age where they could broadcast and call the Nickelodeon games and events and enjoy it too, which makes it more fun.

Sunday’s game was also shown on CBS for people who wanted to watch a traditional broadcast. Megacasts, as they’ve become known, are becoming pretty popular for big events. ESPN planned a big megacast for Monday’s National Championship game, showing a traditional broadcast on regular ESPN, and other channels showing a “Coaches Film Room,” a “Homers Telecast,” and alternate views like sky cam and high sky cam. In a world of streaming, there are so few opportunities for having one thing on TV that seemingly everyone is watching. Sports are that thing, and if you bring people fun opportunities to see the game the way they want to, whether that’s in depth, hard-hitting analysis or that’s with Spongebob Squarepants doing the halftime show, you’ll continue to bring more fans to those sports.

One more thing while we’re on the topic of Nickelodeon. Most young adults’ first experiences with sports came through Nick. We watched Global GUTS and dreamed of winning a piece of the Aggro Crag. We bought our own Blue Barracuda shirts like our favorite team on Legends of the Hidden Temple. We set up Double Dare obstacles in our basements. Can we bring those shows back? Maybe as a pregame show for games on Nickelodeon there could be athletes playing those old school sports gameshows. I’m all for more nostalgia and bringing back the 90s fun for younger audiences.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

