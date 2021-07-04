'A once in a lifetime opportunity': Martinsville's Keith Decker to play in the US Senior Open golf tournament this week

Decker estimates he’s tried qualifying for the event “probably seven or eight times.” Three times he’s been an alternate, but never got the call to compete.

In his storied amateur career, the 61-year-old Decker has won 31 Virginia State Golf Association titles, and, according to the Roanoke Times, he’s one of two golfers to ever win the VSGA Amateur, VSGA Mid-Amateur, VSGA Senior Amateur, and the VSGA Mid-Senior Amateur. He was elected to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

Even with that much success, Decker said it’s too early to tell where playing in this week’s tournament ranks among his many accomplishments.

“I haven’t done it yet. I haven’t been involved with it yet. Just qualifying,” he said. “As far as qualifying goes, it’s right up there. I’ve qualified for the U.S. Amateur before and all that, but this is a smaller field that gets to go to this tournament.”

More than 3,000 golfers tried to qualify for this year’s U.S. Senior Open, and just over 150 will compete this week, most of which are professionals and have exemptions for various reasons.

“Probably 3,000 people that started, and 70-something out of those 3,000 make it,” Decker said.