Chatmoss hosting VSGA Senior Stroke Play this week

Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville is hosting the 36th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Stroke Play Championship this week.

After one run of the 2-round tournament, Steve Serrao, of Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond, is leading by four strokes. Serrao shot a 7-under 65 on Day 1.

Buck Brittain, of The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, is second at 3-under. Dave Pulk (Two Rivers CC), Jon Hurst (Fredericksburg CC), David Partridge (Hermitage CC), Bob Bailey (James River CC), Jerry Wood (Chatmoss CC), Layne Mills (Tuscarora CC), and Greg Ailsworth (Boonsboro CC) are all tied for third at even par.

Wood is one of three Chatmoss members in the top 20. Keith Decker and David Swisher are both tied for 12th at 2-over par.

2nd Round Tee times

1 Steve Serrao -7 9:00 AM, Hole 1A

2 Buck Brittain -3 9:00 AM, Hole 1A

T3 Dave Pulk E 9:00 AM, Hole 1A

T3 Jon Hurst E 9:00 AM, Hole 1A

T3 David Partridge E 9:00 AM, Hole 1B

T3 Bob Bailey E 9:00 AM, Hole 1B

T3 Jerry Wood E 9:00 AM, Hole 1B

T3 Layne Mills E 9:00 AM, Hole 1B

T3 Greg Ailsworth E 9:00 AM, Hole 2

T10 Kevin Dillard +1 9:00 AM, Hole 2

T10 John Richards +1 9:00 AM, Hole 2

T12 Keith Decker +2 9:00 AM, Hole 2

T12 David Jordan +2 9:00 AM, Hole 3

T12 Roy Foutz +2 9:00 AM, Hole 3

T12 Jeffrey Klatt +2 9:00 AM, Hole 3

T12 David Swisher +2 9:00 AM, Hole 3

T17 Philip Mahone +3 9:00 AM, Hole 4

T17 Marc Hogan +3 9:00 AM, Hole 4

T17 Dan Hosek +3 9:00 AM, Hole 4

T17 Mark Funderburke +3 9:00 AM, Hole 4

T17 David Price +3 9:00 AM, Hole 5

T17 Thomas Dunn +3 9:00 AM, Hole 5

T45 Bill Sibbick (Chatmoss CC) +9 9:00 AM, Hole 12

T45 Billy Teegen (Chatmoss CC) +9 9:00 AM, Hole 12

T53 Scott O’Neil (Chatmoss CC) +11 9:00 AM, Hole 13

T57 Jeff Adkins (Chatmoss CC) +12 9:00 AM, Hole 14

T61 Gus Barber (Chatmoss CC) +13 9:00 AM, Hole 15

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com