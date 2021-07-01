Chatmoss to host GPro Tour event

For the second time, Chatmoss Country Club will host the Chatmoss Classic, a GProTour event that was first hosted in 2019.

The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns this year. The tournament will run from August 17-19.

The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA Tour. Past GPro participants who are on the PGA Tour are Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes and Lanto Griffin.

Martinsville's Chatmoss Country Club, an Ellis Maples design featuring Champion Bermuda greens, has in the past hosted Virginia State Golf Association major events like the VSGA Open, amateur and junior tournaments.

“The tournament was a huge success in 2019 and we are excited about hosting it again this year,” Bill Sibbick, tournament coordinator, said in a release. "In 2019 people enjoyed coming out and watching the event. These guys may be playing a developmental tour but a majority of them are as good as the ones you see on TV.”

The week of events kick off with a Pro-Am on August 15. The Pro-Am and tournament will serve as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge.