Martinsville's Keith Decker misses cut at US Senior Open

Martinsville’s Keith Decker missed the cut in his first U.S. Senior Open Friday. Decker shot 79 on Friday, to finished at 155 through two rounds at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

Decker shot 76 in the first round on Thursday. He missed the cut by eight strokes.

Through the first two rounds, PGA Tour champion Jim Furyk led the field at 6-under par. Play on Saturday was delayed by weather, and results of the third round were too late for publication.

Decker was playing in the U.S. Senior Open for the first time in his career after qualifying for the event by winning a qualifier at The Homestead in Bath County last month. The Martinsville resident, who was elected into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame in 2007, calls Chatmoss Country Club his home course.