Richmond's Serrao wins VSGA Senior Stroke Play Championship at Chatmoss

Steve Serrao of Richmond won the 36th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Stroke Play Championship on Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club.
Serrao had a two-day total of 9-under 135, including a 2-under 70 on Tuesday.
Buck Brittain, of Tazewell, was second with a 141. Serrao’s six-shot margin of victory was the second-largest in the tournament’s history.
Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg was third at 143.
Chatmoss member Keith Decker, of Martinsville, and Dave Pulk, of Williamsburg, tied for fourth at 2-over 146.
Jerry Wood, one of Decker’s fellow Chatmoss members, tied for eighth at 148.
Full results of the tournament are listed below.
36th VSGA Senior Stroke Play Championship
Finals results after Tuesday's second round
(Pos./Player/Total To Par/R1/R2/Total)
1 Steve Serrao (Willow Oaks Country Club) -9 65 70 135
2 Buck Brittain (The Virginian Golf Club) -3 69 72 141
3 Jon Hurst (Fredericksburg Country Club) -1 72 71 143
T4 Dave Pulk (Two Rivers Country Club) +2 72 74 146
T4 Keith Decker (Chatmoss Country Club) +2 74 72 146
T6 Layne Mills (Tuscarora Country Club) +3 72 75 147
T6 Kevin Dillard (Army Navy Country Club) +3 73 74 147
T8 Jerry Wood (Chatmoss Country Club) +4 72 76 148
T8 Tony Good (The Hollows Golf Club) +4 77 71 148
T10 Bob Bailey (James River Country Club) +5 72 77 149
T10 Jeffrey Klatt (Medal of Honor Golf Course) +5 74 75 149
T10 David Price (Stoneleigh Golf & Country Club) +5 75 74 149
T10 Michael Hays (Princess Anne Country Club) +5 76 73 149
T14 David Partridge (Hermitage Country Club) +6 72 78 150
T14 Mark Funderburke (The Waterfront Country Club) +6 75 75 150
T16 David Jordan (Willow Oaks Country Club) +7 74 77 151
T16 Chris Slonaker (Spotswood Country Club) +7 76 75 151
T16 Allen Barber (James River Country Club) +7 79 72 151
T19 Greg Ailsworth (Boonsboro Country Club) +8 72 80 152
T19 Marc Hogan (Woodberry Forest Golf Club) +8 75 77 152
T19 Dan Hosek (Fort Belvoir Golf Club) +8 75 77 152
T19 Pete Barbera (Belle Haven Country Club) +8 80 72 152
T23 Roy Foutz (Hidden Valley Country Club) +9 74 79 153
T23 Philip Mahone (Farmington Country Club) +9 75 78 153
T23 Thomas Dunn (Belle Haven Country Club) +9 75 78 153
T23 Terry Carter (VSGA eClub) +9 76 77 153
T23 Jon Zampedro (Pleasant Valley Golf Club) +9 77 76 153
T23 Frank Leyes (Hidden Valley Country Club) +9 78 75 153
T29 Robert Virden (Virginia Beach National Golf Club) +10 79 75 154
T29 Ben Clayborn (London Downs Golf Course) +10 79 75 154
T29 Steve Firkins (Magnolia Green Golf Club) +10 80 74 154
32 Mark Alonzi (Stonehenge Golf & Country Club) +11 79 76 155
T33 David Swisher (Chatmoss Country Club) +12 74 82 156
T33 Derek Edmonds (Tuscarora Country Club) +12 76 80 156
T33 Pierre Picardat (Independence Golf Club) +12 76 80 156
T33 Mike Krulich (Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech) +12 79 77 156
T33 Billy Teegen (Chatmoss Country Club) +12 81 75 156
38 Jay Serrao (Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club) +13 80 77 157
T39 John Richards (Laurel Hill Golf Club) +14 73 85 158
T39 Harry Thomas (Washington Golf & Country Club) +14 76 82 158
T39 Roy Patterson (Riverfront Golf Club) +14 76 82 158
T39 Gordon Shelton (Cedars Country Club) +14 79 79 158
T43 Brian Carson (Tuscarora Country Club) +15 81 78 159
T43 Neil Davis (Keswick Golf Club) +15 86 73 159
T45 Dean Griffith (Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club) +16 77 83 160
T45 Steve Castro (Laurel Hill Golf Club) +16 81 79 160
T45 Bill Apple (The Golf Club at Lansdowne) +16 84 76 160
T48 Mark Baldwin (The Federal Club) +17 81 80 161
T48 Bill Sibbick (Chatmoss Country Club) +17 81 80 161
T48 Tom Mathews (Independence Golf Club) +17 83 78 161
51 Mark Collins (Blue Hills Golf Club) +18 83 79 162
T52 Scott Richards (The Club at Ironwood) +19 79 84 163
T52 Van Renick (Blue Hills Golf Club) +19 84 79 163
T54 Randy Newsome (Evergreen Country Club) +20 82 82 164
T54 Doug Moore (Blacksburg Country Club) +20 86 78 164
T56 Danny Hopkins (Hidden Valley Country Club) +21 77 88 165
T56 Bruce Townsend (Stonehenge Golf & Country Club) +21 82 83 165
T56 John Williams (Laurel Hill Golf Club) +21 85 80 165
T59 Duncan Hardcastle (Independence Golf Club) +22 81 85 166
T59 Jeff Conner (Hidden Valley Country Club) +22 90 76 166
T61 Scott O’Neil (Chatmoss Country Club) +23 83 84 167
T61 Andrew Schaffernoth (The Dominion Club) +23 84 83 167
63 Gus Barber (Chatmoss Country Club) +25 85 84 169
T64 Jeff Adkins (Chatmoss Country Club) +26 84 86 170
T64 Jim Baugher (VSGA eClub) +26 86 84 170
T66 Jim Miller (Rock Harbor Golf Course) +29 85 88 173
T66 Ted Craig (Westfields Golf Club) +29 85 88 173
68 Eddie Woolwine (Auburn Hills Golf Club) +32 89 87 176
T69 Bill Takis (River Bend Club) +33 91 86 177
T69 Chris Hill (VSGA eClub) +33 92 85 177
T69 Greg Sabo (Leesburg Golf Association) +33 94 83 177
72 Chan Park (Poplar Grove Golf Club) +35 85 94 179
73 Kevin Morgan (Riverfront Golf Club) +48 95 97 192
74 John-Ivar Christensen (Act Golf Association) +51 89 106 195
75 Luis Olmedo (Greenbrier Country Club) +61 103 102 205