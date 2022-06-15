 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Richmond's Serrao wins VSGA Senior Stroke Play Championship at Chatmoss

  • 0

Steve Serrao of Richmond won the 36th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Stroke Play Championship on Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club.

Serrao had a two-day total of 9-under 135, including a 2-under 70 on Tuesday.

Buck Brittain, of Tazewell, was second with a 141. Serrao’s six-shot margin of victory was the second-largest in the tournament’s history.

Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg was third at 143.

Chatmoss member Keith Decker, of Martinsville, and Dave Pulk, of Williamsburg, tied for fourth at 2-over 146.

Jerry Wood, one of Decker’s fellow Chatmoss members, tied for eighth at 148.

Full results of the tournament are listed below.

36th VSGA Senior Stroke Play Championship

Finals results after Tuesday's second round

(Pos./Player/Total To Par/R1/R2/Total)

People are also reading…

1 Steve Serrao (Willow Oaks Country Club) -9 65 70 135

2 Buck Brittain (The Virginian Golf Club) -3 69 72 141

3 Jon Hurst (Fredericksburg Country Club) -1 72 71 143

T4 Dave Pulk (Two Rivers Country Club) +2 72 74 146

T4 Keith Decker (Chatmoss Country Club) +2 74 72 146

T6 Layne Mills (Tuscarora Country Club) +3 72 75 147

T6 Kevin Dillard (Army Navy Country Club) +3 73 74 147

T8 Jerry Wood (Chatmoss Country Club) +4 72 76 148

T8 Tony Good (The Hollows Golf Club) +4 77 71 148

T10 Bob Bailey (James River Country Club) +5 72 77 149

T10 Jeffrey Klatt (Medal of Honor Golf Course) +5 74 75 149

T10 David Price (Stoneleigh Golf & Country Club) +5 75 74 149

T10 Michael Hays (Princess Anne Country Club) +5 76 73 149

T14 David Partridge (Hermitage Country Club) +6 72 78 150

T14 Mark Funderburke (The Waterfront Country Club) +6 75 75 150

T16 David Jordan (Willow Oaks Country Club) +7 74 77 151

T16 Chris Slonaker (Spotswood Country Club) +7 76 75 151

T16 Allen Barber (James River Country Club) +7 79 72 151

T19 Greg Ailsworth (Boonsboro Country Club) +8 72 80 152

T19 Marc Hogan (Woodberry Forest Golf Club) +8 75 77 152

T19 Dan Hosek (Fort Belvoir Golf Club) +8 75 77 152

T19 Pete Barbera (Belle Haven Country Club) +8 80 72 152

T23 Roy Foutz (Hidden Valley Country Club) +9 74 79 153

T23 Philip Mahone (Farmington Country Club) +9 75 78 153

T23 Thomas Dunn (Belle Haven Country Club) +9 75 78 153

T23 Terry Carter (VSGA eClub) +9 76 77 153

T23 Jon Zampedro (Pleasant Valley Golf Club) +9 77 76 153

T23 Frank Leyes (Hidden Valley Country Club) +9 78 75 153

T29 Robert Virden (Virginia Beach National Golf Club) +10 79 75 154

T29 Ben Clayborn (London Downs Golf Course) +10 79 75 154

T29 Steve Firkins (Magnolia Green Golf Club) +10 80 74 154

32 Mark Alonzi (Stonehenge Golf & Country Club) +11 79 76 155

T33 David Swisher (Chatmoss Country Club) +12 74 82 156

T33 Derek Edmonds (Tuscarora Country Club) +12 76 80 156

T33 Pierre Picardat (Independence Golf Club) +12 76 80 156

T33 Mike Krulich (Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech) +12 79 77 156

T33 Billy Teegen (Chatmoss Country Club) +12 81 75 156

38 Jay Serrao (Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club) +13 80 77 157

T39 John Richards (Laurel Hill Golf Club) +14 73 85 158

T39 Harry Thomas (Washington Golf & Country Club) +14 76 82 158

T39 Roy Patterson (Riverfront Golf Club) +14 76 82 158

T39 Gordon Shelton (Cedars Country Club) +14 79 79 158

T43 Brian Carson (Tuscarora Country Club) +15 81 78 159

T43 Neil Davis (Keswick Golf Club) +15 86 73 159

T45 Dean Griffith (Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club) +16 77 83 160

T45 Steve Castro (Laurel Hill Golf Club) +16 81 79 160

T45 Bill Apple (The Golf Club at Lansdowne) +16 84 76 160

T48 Mark Baldwin (The Federal Club) +17 81 80 161

T48 Bill Sibbick (Chatmoss Country Club) +17 81 80 161

T48 Tom Mathews (Independence Golf Club) +17 83 78 161

51 Mark Collins (Blue Hills Golf Club) +18 83 79 162

T52 Scott Richards (The Club at Ironwood) +19 79 84 163

T52 Van Renick (Blue Hills Golf Club) +19 84 79 163

T54 Randy Newsome (Evergreen Country Club) +20 82 82 164

T54 Doug Moore (Blacksburg Country Club) +20 86 78 164

T56 Danny Hopkins (Hidden Valley Country Club) +21 77 88 165

T56 Bruce Townsend (Stonehenge Golf & Country Club) +21 82 83 165

T56 John Williams (Laurel Hill Golf Club) +21 85 80 165

T59 Duncan Hardcastle (Independence Golf Club) +22 81 85 166

T59 Jeff Conner (Hidden Valley Country Club) +22 90 76 166

T61 Scott O’Neil (Chatmoss Country Club) +23 83 84 167

T61 Andrew Schaffernoth (The Dominion Club) +23 84 83 167

63 Gus Barber (Chatmoss Country Club) +25 85 84 169

T64 Jeff Adkins (Chatmoss Country Club) +26 84 86 170

T64 Jim Baugher (VSGA eClub) +26 86 84 170

T66 Jim Miller (Rock Harbor Golf Course) +29 85 88 173

T66 Ted Craig (Westfields Golf Club) +29 85 88 173

68 Eddie Woolwine (Auburn Hills Golf Club) +32 89 87 176

T69 Bill Takis (River Bend Club) +33 91 86 177

T69 Chris Hill (VSGA eClub) +33 92 85 177

T69 Greg Sabo (Leesburg Golf Association) +33 94 83 177

72 Chan Park (Poplar Grove Golf Club) +35 85 94 179

73 Kevin Morgan (Riverfront Golf Club) +48 95 97 192

74 John-Ivar Christensen (Act Golf Association) +51 89 106 195

75 Luis Olmedo (Greenbrier Country Club) +61 103 102 205

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phil Mickelson defends defection to LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson defends defection to LIV Golf

On the oval in front of the clubhouse at The Country Club, Phil Mickelson took part in a press conference on American soil for the first time since taking time away from golf in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams receives wild-card entry for Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert