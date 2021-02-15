Hanging with Miss Cooper: What Daytona taught us about the 2021 NASCAR season

Wasn't Michael McDowell winning the Daytona 500 a huge and crazy surprise that no one saw coming?
Well, if it was then you haven't been paying attention.
A friend of mine picked McDowell to win, because he always picks McDowell to win. It wasn't until after Sunday's race that he told me that, coming into Sunday, McDowell had the highest average finish in the last 10 races at Daytona International Speedway of anyone in the Daytona 500 field. McDowell's average finish was 11.5, nearly two places better than Denny Hamlin.
Superspeedway races are always a wild card, and often some of the best known drivers in the sport are taken out by wrecks. McDowell has consistently avoided mayhem, sitting in the back for the better part of the race, giving him a shot to be there in the end, which is the most you can ask at a superspeedway.
So we learned this week that McDowell, or any other mid-level car, always has a chance as long as they stay in the race. What else did we learn from speedweek at Daytona? Here's a few observations.
- Superspeedway racing is still dangerous
For the second year in a row, the Daytona 500 celebration had to be muted until we were sure those involved in a last lap crash were able to put their window nets down and get out of their cars safely. That's not exactly a fun way to watch the end of a race.
Wrecks will happen in racing. It's impossible to avoid them. And thankfully it's been proven the last two years that NASCAR's commitment to safety has been a lifesaver, literally. But what if a safety mechanism were to fail. Or what if, what if, what if? There are too many what ifs to be comfortable.
How does NASCAR fix it? It's hard to say. Drivers want to win. They'll make moves it takes to win. Thankfully (other than a young gun being too aggressive at the start of the race) the drivers respected each other for 198 of the 200 laps and didn't let aggression lead to several big wrecks Sunday. But still, seeing cars flying through the air and giant fireballs in the final turn makes for fun movies, but when you know it's real people in those cars it's worrying.
- We didn't learn much about the 23XI team
Bubba Wallace looked fast at times during the Daytona 500, and was the fastest car in the first practice. He finished Stage 2 in third, and was in the top 10 all day. He was near the front up until the last pit sequence sent him further back, and he was caught up in the wreck on the final lap, handing him a 17th place finish.
There was a lot of hype surrounding Wallace and his new 23XI team and their owners Hamlin and Michael Jordan. But it's hard to gauge too much about how a car will look at other tracks based on results at one of just two superspeedways.
I think Wallace will have a good season, and he'll be near the top of the second-tier cars, fighting for a playoff spot. This year for 23XI is about learning and getting ready for the next gen car next season, but I think Bubba will be in contention for quite a few races in 2021.
- Hendrick could be the most consistent team
It was just a few years ago when Hendrick Motorsports was the Monstars of NASCAR. Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kyle Larson may not send fear into opponents in the same way Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. did, but that's a solid lineup of four drivers who all have their individual strengths.
Just two Hendrick drivers finished Sunday's race - Elliott was second and Larson was tenth - but before the crash on Lap 15 knocked him out, Bowman was still near the front and he had one of, if not the fastest, car in the field.
Elliott is the defending champion, and is by far the best driver in the field on road courses. Larson is of course the heavy favorite at the Bristol Dirt Race, and he won a ton of races last year in the World of Outlaws, not to mention he has six career Cup Series wins. Bowman was quietly one of the most consistent drivers in the field in 2020, and has always felt like he's on the verge of breaking out. Plus Byron was a playoff driver last season.
Team Penske, Stewart-Haas, and Joe Gibbs Racing will still win a ton of races this season, and each has multiple championship contenders, but Hendrick is the youngest of those teams, so they'll be there again very soon.
- Clint Bowyer makes races fun
It's no surprise that Clint Bowyer was incredible in the Fox Sports announcing booth. Bowyer was always one of the most charismatic drivers in the field and has a huge personality.
Listening to him announce felt like he was sitting in your living room with you, just hanging out and watching a race. That's the type of person you want to watch a race with.
And his excitement is sincere. Bowyer loves racing, and loves how much fun racing is. He isn't buttoned up, prim, or proper, but his energy is infectious. We only got to see that in interviews and press conferences up until now. I miss seeing him race, but I'm glad we all get to hang out with him for entire races now.
- You can't take much away from this week
You saw that statistic about Michael McDowell having the highest average finish at Daytona over the last 10 races of anyone in NASCAR? While that's a fun fact, it proves you can't really take too much from Daytona results. For one thing, by the time racing resumed following a way-too-long rain delay, nearly a quarter of the field was out of the race. And they were 15 laps in.
Plus, of course Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row and looked super fast overall in qualifying, but a Hendrick driver has been in either first or second at Daytona for the last four years.
There isn't much you can take from yesterday's race that will translate to rest of the year, but the Daytona 500 did it's job - it got race fans excited for the 2021 season. We already know the postseason will have a first-time playoff driver in the mix. Everyone got to see their favorite cars and drivers and we have something to look forward to next week, and the week after, and the next eight months.
