Hanging with Miss Cooper: What Daytona taught us about the 2021 NASCAR season

Wrecks will happen in racing. It's impossible to avoid them. And thankfully it's been proven the last two years that NASCAR's commitment to safety has been a lifesaver, literally. But what if a safety mechanism were to fail. Or what if, what if, what if? There are too many what ifs to be comfortable.

How does NASCAR fix it? It's hard to say. Drivers want to win. They'll make moves it takes to win. Thankfully (other than a young gun being too aggressive at the start of the race) the drivers respected each other for 198 of the 200 laps and didn't let aggression lead to several big wrecks Sunday. But still, seeing cars flying through the air and giant fireballs in the final turn makes for fun movies, but when you know it's real people in those cars it's worrying.

- We didn't learn much about the 23XI team

Bubba Wallace looked fast at times during the Daytona 500, and was the fastest car in the first practice. He finished Stage 2 in third, and was in the top 10 all day. He was near the front up until the last pit sequence sent him further back, and he was caught up in the wreck on the final lap, handing him a 17th place finish.