12-year-old is pulling champ: With 33 trophies, Gavin Grogan is ready for next season

At just 12 years old, Gavin Grogan and his family weren’t sure how he would perform in his first season of tractor pulling.

Gavin has been riding and driving his father’s tractor since he was 5, but there’s a lot more that goes into competing. Especially competing for the first time as a kid against grown men who have been pulling for decades.

However, Gavin said, he felt comfortable behind the wheel of his 1949 Farmall tractor from the start, and he has many trophies to show for it.

Competing in the Southwestern Antique Tractor Association, Gavin has never placed below second. He has won first place 28 times and second place five times. He went on to win the championship in all five weight divisions in which he competed last season.

Pulling

Tractor pulling may look simple but is much more difficult than it appears. Tractors are hooked to an 8x8 foot sled with different weights, and drivers see how far they can pull the weight while staying under a certain speed. When the wheels of the tractor start spinning or stop, the distance is measured.

“The further you pull it the better you do,” said Gavin, a sixth grader at Laurel Park Middle School.

Robert Grogan, Gavin's father, has been tractor pulling for several years, but Gavin’s mother, Heather Grogan, was initially hesitant about letting her son take up the same sport.

“I was very nervous because he looks so small,” she said. “He doesn’t now, because it’s been a year, but when he first got on it it was just kind of intimidating… but he’s not intimidated by it. I think I trust him on it now.”

The Grogans bought Gavin a tractor for his birthday last year and he was able to start competing in tractor pulls, “since I’ve always been going to them,” Gavin said.

The first step was teaching Gavin how to drive the tractor. His mentor and pit crew member Glenn Puckett said driving the farm vehicle is much like driving a car -- “you just don’t have metal wrapped around you."

Unlike most modern cars, though, Gavin had to learn how to drive a manual transmission.

“You have a clutch and gears,” Gavin said. “You don’t have pedals to make it go faster; you have a throttle.”

Since practicing for tractor pulling is impossible without a track, Puckett and Gavin's father took Gavin out into a field and hooked another tractor to his tractor. Puckett would draw the brakes so Gavin knew what it felt like to move a load and simulate pulling as much as possible.

Puckett also had Gavin practice backing up to a sled and then taking off and doing that over and over again.

The tractor will run faster, but in competition it can’t go more than 4 miles per hour or the pull is disqualified. That’s where the driver comes in. It was important for Gavin to learn how to control the tractor and keep it under the speed limit while making it drive straight and consistent for the entire pull.

“He caught on really fast,” Puckett said. “He drives good. He listen really, really good. When I tell him to do this he does that and it pays off for him. He sees it works.”

The key to a good pull is having the tractor weighted and balanced, and while the driver's ability is important at competition, there’s more that goes into getting the tractor ready.

“We change the oil, put new filters on it and did all the little stuff,” Gavin said.

Gavin enjoys getting to work on the tractor with his father, but he enjoys driving more.

“You don’t have to work as hard, I guess,” he said.

“He’s very consistent on his driving. He’s like a professional race car driver. They come and practice and you can count on him. You know he’s going to do it for you," Puckett said. “His driving has to be awful consistent for him to win too. He’s got to be right on the money every time, and he’s outrunning people and they can’t get over a little kid like him outrunning them that great. He’s really good on his consistency.”

Competition

Gavin competed in five weight classes last season, between 3,000 and 4,000 pounds, and there were about six regular competitors in each class.

The pulls he didn’t win often came down to a matter of inches: “That’s how fierce the competition is sometimes,” Puckett said.

“And sometimes he’d kill them. They couldn’t even come close,” he added.

There are no age-based classes, and Gavin was one of just a couple of young drivers competing. But he said there was no advantage to being a kid in the competition.

Puckett and Robert Grogan served as his pit crew, refilling and weighing the tractor in between each pull, while also providing support and knowledge.

On the last pull of the year, Gavin was two points ahead in his final division, but had to win his final pull to defeat his closest competition. Even though he said he isn’t usually the type to perform his best under pressure, he ended up winning the championship by 6 points.

“I was nervous I wasn’t going to do good, and then I did good,” Gavin said.

“He really just went out there and knew what to do. We were excited,” Heather Grogan added.

Family

The late Harry Grogan, Gavin’s grandfather, helped get the money together to build a tractor pull course in Horsepasture several decades ago.

Even though Harry Grogan didn’t pull, he introduced the sport to his son, Robert Grogan, who then passed it on to Gavin.

Farming and being outdoors is also a Grogan family tradition. Robert Grogan and Gavin plant a garden every year, and Gavin also has been introduced to the Future Farmers of America program at Laurel Park.

“He loves to be outside,” Heather Grogan said. “He can be outside and off of electronics, so it’s something that motivates him to be out … so I like that too.”

Gavin now has his own cheering section at his pulls. His friends went to his first competition for his birthday, and Heather Grogan’s parents go to every competition.

“People in my class know,” Gavin said. “They think that it’s cool.”

He plays baseball as well, but Gavin prefers driving.

“I guess because you get to get on the tractor,” he said. “You don’t have to do so much running and get worried about getting hit by a ball.”

This season

The new season of the Southwestern Antique Tractor Association tractor pull competition will begin in April and run through October. It will feature eight pulls in area towns such as Smith Mountain Lake, Bedford, Rocky Mount and Boones Mill.

Gavin wants to keep pulling as long as possible, and his mother no longer has nerves with him competing.

“I just am proud of him and just glad that he has an interest,” Heather Grogan said. “It’s a good bond too with him and his dad because they get to do that together. I like that a lot."

“These days I think anything that can pull him away from electronics is a definite good thing … It’s actually something he wants to do so it’s a good influence on him,” she said.

Right now, Gavin’s 33 trophies from last season are in his room, though the Grogans are trying to find a new place for them since they take up quite a bit of space.

They may have to find a new spot quickly, because there could be many more trophies in Gavin’s future.

“Hopefully I can do it again. Win another five,” he said.