2022 Bulletin Athlete of the Year: Martinsville's Jahmal Jones win rings, helps make Bulldog history

The gravity of everything Martinsville High School senior Jahmal Jones accomplished in 2022 hasn’t set in yet.

Six months after the VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field championship, Jones still has a hard time believing how good of a day that was.

“I think after we get the rings and I see them put on my fingers it’ll kick in and I’ll really realize what happened,” Jones said in a recent interview.

Jones is set to receive three rings for the way he finished his junior season of outdoor track. One ring for winning the state championship in the 100 meter dash, one for winning the title in the 200 meter dash, and one for running the anchor leg of the winning 4x100 meter relay team.

By the time competition had finished on June 4 at James Madison University, Jones had added a ninth place finish in the long jump, for good measure.

If his spring wasn’t impressive enough, the Bulldog followed that in the fall with nearly 1,500 total yards of offense as Martinsville’s No. 1 running back this football season. Jones was named Piedmont District co-Offensive Player of the Year, was First Team All-PD for four different positions, First Team All-Region 2C, and Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 2.

Sometimes it’s difficult to pick a winner for Bulletin Athlete of the Year. In 2022, the choice was obvious.

SLOW START

Jones wasn’t a big name when he got to Martinsville High School. He didn’t play parks and rec sports growing up. He didn’t even begin playing football until the sixth grade.

“I just stayed in the house,” he said. “I stood out on the playground and it made me who I was.”

When he began running track in the eighth grade, he was initially not a sprinter. He ran the 400 meter and the 4x400 meter relay. It seems surprising, but Jones said it’s largely because “I was fast then, but I wasn’t as fast as I am now.”

Martinsville didn’t host track teams Jones’s freshman or sophomore years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that years, he got in the weight room and put an emphasis on getting his legs stronger. The increased strength made him faster, he said, and coaches took notice.

Jones skipped indoor track his junior year, but made an immediate impression when he came out for outdoor track.

“What surprised me is when they told me he was that fast and he didn’t run,” said Martinsville boys track coach Lynwood Dodson. “When we saw him run, everybody said he was fast, but when he gets beside somebody that’s faster, he accelerates more. He’s a very competitive guy, and on top of that he’s humble, and that’s the way he ran.

“Once he ran his first race, and he ran against 5A or 6A schools, we saw it then. Next thing you know, he won his first race.”

The winning continued throughout the spring. He won PD and region titles in both the 100 and 200 meter to qualify for states with ease.

STATE FINALS

On the night before Day 2 of the outdoor track state championship, Jones and his teammates stayed up much later than was probably suggested to him by his coaches. The Bulldogs were still awake well past 2 a.m., watching videos of previous races, and trying to perfect their starts out of the blocks.

“If it wasn’t for that, I don’t know what would have happened,” Jones said of his late night preparation.

The next morning, he woke up and didn’t even eat breakfast. Not because of nerves. Because he just wanted to get to the track and get to work.

Jones had to make a lot of sacrifices during track season. He quit his job to make more time for practice and workouts. All for one goal.

“If I probably would have kept working I probably wouldn’t have won, but that’s what it takes,” he said. “You have to sacrifice things to win, that’s what I did.”

Jones won the 100 with a time of 10.94, 0.13 seconds faster than second place. He won the 200 with a time of 22.49, 0.11 seconds faster than second. The 4x100 relay won with a time of 43.56, 0.08 seconds faster than second place.

“Just competing. It feels good to win,” he said. “I don’t really like losing, so if can do something and I know I’m going to win at it, I’m going to go do it. It just felt good.

“I set a goal. I said I wanted to leave high school with at least four or five rings. I’m trying to get to that goal, so I’m doing what I can to get there.”

FOOTBALL FALL

At 10-2 overall, the Martinsville football team had its best season in decades this fall. The Bulldogs hosted a first round playoff game for the first time since 2016. They hosted a second round playoff game for the first time since 2006. They finished the regular season 9-1, their fewest losses since 2001, and their 10 total wins is the most since 1999.

That all came three years after the team went 0-10, and two years after they didn’t play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a two-way player, Jones rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season, and added two more receiving TDs. On special teams, he averaged more than 52 yards per kick return, gaining 316 yards on six returns with one touchdown. The senior also had one pick-six this season, one he took 77 yards for a TD.

Jones was named First Team All-PD as a running back, kick returner, defensive back, and punt returner.

“This year, we were a team, a brotherhood,” Jones said. “Coach (Bobby) Martin came in with us when we were freshmen, so we already knew what the game-plan was. And we’ve been playing with each other forever, so we already knew we had to rely on each other… we just had to change things around. We got tired of losing, so we had to put in the work, and that’s what came.”

Track helped Jones on the football field. He felt like he could get through holes quicker, and he felt basically unstoppable once he got into open space.

He knew that opponents knew him as a track star before the start of each game, but that didn’t phase him.

“People don’t really pay attention to track, but they still knew who I was.

“I felt like this year, I played at my own pace. I wasn’t rushed to do anything, I wasn’t forced to do anything. I was able to just do as the play was designed and things just happened.”

MAKING AN IMPRESSION

Dodson has seen with Jones, and his 4x400 relay teammates Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson, that running track helps on the football field. Dickerson was the Bulldogs quarterback this season, and Jackson was a wide receiver/defensive back.

Dodson called Jones’s success “a domino.” As he worked harder and got faster, his teammates followed suit.

Now, Martinsville’s indoor track team this winter features a large number of football players and multi-sport athletes who are hoping to follow in Jones’s footsteps. Not only improving and getting faster, but hopefully getting the hardware, as well.

“Somebody’s got to set the tone and bring everybody out,” Jones said.

“We’ve got a lot more people coming out. We have a lot of freshmen, so if we don’t get it this year, if they stick together they’re definitely going to get one in the next three or four years. I definitely see us winning the whole state meet or something.”

“Once they saw how these kids were doing, they jumped aboard,” Dodson said.

It isn’t just current MHS students. Jones has had young athletes around Martinsville who know who he is and look up to him.

The fanfare startled him at first, but he doesn’t shy away from the attention.

“I’ve actually had a couple people ask me for autographs,” Jones said. “It’s a little crazy. I’m not even in college yet… I thought they were just playing at first, but they were serious.

“That helps me spreading the word. I can get more people out there to help us win… I just hope everybody can build off of my story, or look at my story and see a change or something.”

FUTURE

Jones is currently hard at work, again, training with the Martinsville indoor track team, which will begin competitions in early January, with an eye towards the region and state finals in February and March.

Even though he’s reached the highest peaks a high school runner can get to, he knows there’s still improvements that can be made. Jones admits he struggles getting out of the blocks, and needs to be more explosive for the shorter indoor sprint races.

“Jahmal, he loves practicing,” Dodson said. “He’s not at the top of this game right now, he’s not. He’s now asking, ‘What can I do to get faster?’ That’s why he’s working blocks because in indoor he never did before. This is new to him. And in indoor you have to have that quick burst, you’ve got to hit it hard. We’ve got to take a bottom-end runner and make him a top-end runner. But I believe once he gets the feel of it he’s going to be fine.”

There is also a different dynamic for Jones and the rest of Martinsville’s track team. They’re no longer the underdogs. Last year, they were the hunters. This year, they’re the hunted.

“Jahmal’s name is up here, and everyone else is prepping to try to beat him, that young man from Martinsville,” Dodson said. “It’s going to be something. It’s going to be an interesting year… but all I can say is, thank you Jesus for all you have blessed me with. There’s some good kids here, very athletic. Most of them I watch practice and I’m thankful.”

Jones said he plans to run track in college, but he would also like to play football. Right now he’s looking for the best opportunity that may allow him to do both.

Until then, the hard work won’t stop.

“The days I don’t want to work, I come and work harder,” he said. “The weekends I’m just sitting around, I go work out and or do something meaningful.”

“Jahmal, he wants to get that magic number,” Dodson said. “I’d rather not say the magic number, but when he does, I’ll look at you and say he did.”