2022 Fall Preview: Bassett golf building for the future

This fall is all about building for the future for the Bassett High School golf team.

The Bengals come into this season with just two players playing in varsity matches at the beginning of the year: senior Camden Bryant and returning sophomore Tate Jones.

It’s a rare rebuilding year for coach Mark Jones, now in his 20th season at BHS, but Jones is choosing to shift his focus this year on preparing for the the next couple of seasons.

Jones spent many of the last few months recruiting players and teaching the finer points of the game to newcomers.

In addition to Bryant and the younger Jones – who is coach Jones’s son – the Bengals have seven players who will play junior varsity matches and practice with the team all fall. The JV players range from two eighth graders, both of whom have years of experience on the links, to underclassmen who picked up the game during the summer or had Jones in class last school year and were convinced to give the golf a try.

“We’re kind of down on numbers,” Jones said. “They’re just learning the game, getting started, so we’re just kind of looking toward the future.

“They’ve played very little, but as far as seeing improvement they’re practicing every day and working. That’s all you can ask for from guys just coming out and learning the game.”

Jones encouraged his players to compete in the Cardinal Junior Golf Series over the summer, which was meant to try to build youth golf in the area and find more interested players. His hope is the league can be used to build the high school programs and continue to give young athletes an opportunity to play more golf before each fall season begins.

The long-time Bengals coach has confidence in his two varsity players he has this season. Bryant is a fourth year varsity starter at BHS, and shot 87 in the first Piedmont District match of the season, and came away with a seventh place finish in the second PD match on Tuesday after shooting an 83 at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville.

“He’s pretty solid, pretty consistent with it,” Jones said of Bryant.

Tate Jones, is in his second year of varsity play at BHS.

“He’s been playing for a while, but he’s been taking it more serious in the last two or three years… and trying to get better at it,” Mark Jones said. “He’s getting to where he likes it a lot more.”

It’s different for the Bengals to go to matches this season and not have a full team that can compete in the team competitions. Jones is working to build the confidence of his team varsity players in their individual games.

“I’m trying to get the two that I have who still play as individuals to try to win the matches,” he said. “Just trying to see yourself get better each week. Look at where you finished, because it’s the same guys, pretty much, every tournament we play. So look at where you finished overall this week. Are you getting better?

“What we’re doing is trying to improve and get better each week.”

Outside of competing, Jones said he’s also looking forward to practices this fall. That’s where he hopes to see the most improvement from everyone, and gets him excited for the future.

“By the end of the season, we have goals set for each one of them, scores we’d like to see them shoot, see their ball striking getting better. That’s what we’re looking at right now,” he said. “We’re just setting individual goals and seeing each of them get better as the year goes on.

“We’re trying to build a team around these younger guys. We definitely want six players next year to be able to compete with other schools.”