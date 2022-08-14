2022 Fall Preview: Magna Vista golf getting comfortable being uncomfortable

Last fall, the Magna Vista golf team missed out on going to the state championship by three strokes, a fact that still haunts Warriors coach Scott Gardner.

The Warriors finished third at the Region 3D championship last fall, with the top two teams moving on to the VHSL Class 3 state match. Gardner has used that experience as a talking point for his team this year, reminding his golfers that every stroke matters.

“When they’re in the heat of the moment and playing and it’s a hundred degrees and they’re hot and they’re frustrated, I keep trying to remind them that at the end of the day every stroke counts,” Gardner said. “That 3-foot putt is just as important as that 300-yard drive you’re trying to hit, so make sure you study and think about it. Don’t rush. There’ll be a moment where you wish you had taken your time.

“In golf you count four scores… I remind them if each person saves one stroke that’s four as a team. That’s the difference in us making it to states.”

Gardner, who’s been at the helm of the Warriors golf program since 2006, has seen many peaks and valleys in his time at MVHS, and it’s been quite a few seasons since he’s had the confidence in a team that he has in this year. The Warriors have four seniors – including returner Patrick McCrickard, who himself missed out on states by one stroke last season – four juniors, and four sophomores.

While some golfers are more experienced than others, the team played quite a bit over the summer to get ready for the fall. Most participated in the Cardinal Junior Golf Series, put on by Piedmont District coaches, and Gardner also had “Tee-It-Up Thursdays,” when he would take players around to different courses across the area to expose them to different venues.

Figuring out how to play different courses is a learning curve Gardner is hoping to break in his players. While the team will play its usual slate of Piedmont District matches at places where they’re familiar, the Warriors have also scheduled non-district contests in Smith Mountain Lake, Forest, Franklin County, and Floyd County, which Gardner is hopeful will help them become more relaxed for postseason matches across the state.

“Playing these different courses in July and August puts you in the position of saying, I’ve done this before, I’m comfortable with being out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I want to play my game and I’m going to take it anywhere. That’s why we try to schedule a lot of non-district matches and put ourselves in positions where we might be a little uncomfortable, but that’s O.K. because the more you do something the better you get. The more comfortable you get, the more acclimated you become, and you can just take that game on the road and you can take it anywhere.”

The biggest improvement Gardner has seen in his players has been on the mental side of the game. While playing more helps golfers hit further and get more accurate in their shots, being on the course more and facing tougher competition has also helped the Warriors feel more in control of their game, and bounce back quicker from adversity.

“A couple of my stronger golfers last year were freshmen, so coming back as sophomores I’m seeing the mental side of it develop,” Gardner said. “Whereas in the past if they had a bad hole or a bad shot it would spill over into another. It would almost be contagious and harm them for their overall goal.”

Gardner said that not only do his players want to get on the course as much as possible, he’s also blessed they all get along and love to play with each other, which pushes the competition.

To him, that is “the greatest thing, as a coach,” he said.

“They’ll call around and they’ll find somebody to play against. On the weekends when we don’t have practice they’re still getting together and playing and practicing,” he said. “The other day several got together and played in a local night golf tournament and they won it.

“They don’t want to be outdone by each other. They don’t want their playing partners to outdo them. So that means they might have to practice a little at home when they might not have before. They have to roll out a little putting mat on the floor at the house and practice putting. That makes them stronger, and the best part is they know that they’re not only playing for themselves… but they’re playing for their teammates, and they don’t want to let each other down.”

The Warriors have big goals for this season – the biggest is making sure they don’t leave any strokes on the course in their pursuit for a state tournament berth.

As a coach, Gardner looks forward to these types of seasons, and has high hopes for his Warriors squad.

“We’ve been in positions where we were not as competitive in year’s past, so it is a good feeling to step off that bus and know you have a very good chance of winning that particular day,” he said. “And I try to convey that to the kids. Take advantage of this, make the most of this, bring your A-game so we can continue this tradition that Magna Vista has set for golf and put our picture up on the wall, hang our banner as state champs. That’s where we’re going with this.

“I can’t say it enough, I’m really blessed. I have the right components, the right cards are in place for a successful year.

“It’s all about bigger picture too. Don’t get caught in the moment. Just stay together, stay focused, and we’re going to come back over top of this mountaintop together.”