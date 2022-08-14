2022 Fall Preview: Patrick County golf looks to continue recent success

The Patrick County golf team is coming off of its most successful season in school history. In 2021, the Cougars won the Piedmont District team title for a second straight year, besting favorites Halifax County by two strokes. The team then went on to a second place finish at the Region 2C championship, enough to gain an automatic berth into the VHSL Class 2 state championship. PCHS backed up their berth by shooting 335 as a team to get another second place finish in the state finals.

The Cougars competed in states as a team for the first time in school history. That much success in 2021 has the Cougars feeling good going into this fall.

“Anytime you can go deep into the postseason to play in any sport it should give you a lot of confidence and a lot of knowledge to bring back for the following year,” PC coach Philip Steagall said in a phone interview this week. “That doesn’t mean that you’ll get there, but it should give you a lot of motivation to want to make it back there and play again.”

In both Piedmont District matches so far this fall PC has finished third as a team, shooting 329 as a group in the first match at Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville, and 348 in Tuesday’s match at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville.

“They’ve been working really hard. They worked on their game during the summer and it definitely shows with the way they’ve come out in the first few weeks here,” Steagall said. “We’re going to continue to work on short game and around the greens where we score. You never can get too much work in that area to become more and more consistent. We’ve played well in our first couple of district matches.”

PC returns three players off of last year’s roster, including seniors Wesley Roberson and Jalen Hagwood.

Last season, Roberson shot 75 at the state finals to come away with a third place finish and a spot on the all-state first team. Hagwood won the Region 2C championship last year, the first Cougar to come away with a region title in more than 20 years.

In addition to the two seniors, the Cougars have three juniors and two sophomores on the varsity roster this fall.

“Jalen and Wesley both have shown extremely good leadership skills with the younger players coming up,” Steagall said. “Not just the ones we have on the varsity team, but when we practice with the J.V. and the middle school they’ve been really good to help work with some of those players and help bring them along too.”

Steagall said the team hasn’t sat down and mapped out specific goals for the group or individual players this season, but the No. 1 goal is being able to compete in the district and region, and hopefully repeat, and improve on, the success they saw last year.

“We’re just really trying to make sure we’re fundamentally sound and managing ourselves quite well around the golf course,” he said. “Trying not to make mistakes that are really going hurt us as we go around and play around, mentally and physically.

“Hopefully we’re being able to compete when we get to regionals at the end of the year and have a chance to go back to states.”