2022 Football Preview: Bassett looks to build off of full-program success last fall

Bassett High School Football

Coach: Brandon Johnson

Last season: 9-3, No. 3 seed in Region 3D playoffs, reached region playoffs semifinals

What have you seen out of your team so far in practice?Johnson: “The will to get better every day has been the biggest thing. They’re all showing up. They’re all working. We don’t have an issue with guys missing and guys going half speed. They’re showing up every day and they’re hungry.

“We’ve got some talent. We’ve got a great group, and their willingness to get better every day is just unbelievable. They’re out here working every day. Our J.V. team is seeing what the varsity is doing, so this is probably as far along as a J.V. team has been under me, so they’re getting it. We’re excited about this group.”

Exciting group of juniors

The Bengals have 26 juniors on this year’s squad, most of which played on a J.V. team that won the Piedmont District title last fall.

Johnson: “A lot of them had a lot of game time last year on the J.V. level, so trying to figure out how they’re going to do on the varsity level is our biggest question mark. The last few weeks have been probably the best opening two weeks we’ve had as a program.

“We won the district on J.V. last year, and that had never happened. The reason is because these juniors are maturing through the program. When I first got here I had to play sophomores, but this year I’ve got some senior leaders. I don’t have a sophomore or freshman penciled in as a varsity starter. And that’s huge for us because that’s never happened in my time here.

Offense

On the offensive side of the ball, Bassett lost Piedmont District and Region 3D Player of the Year, running back Simeon Walker-Muse, All-Piedmont District linemen Parker Hardy and Gabriel Divers, as well as senior leaders Tyheim Cline, Colby Hairfield, and Sterling Jamison.

The Bengals return fourth year starting quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston and all-around Elijah Stokes, who was named First Team All-State as a punt returner, as well as all-PD receiver Branson Leduc-Mattox.

Johnson: “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back on the offensive side of the ball.

“We look very good at the skill positions, the wide outs. The question mark in the backfield for us is how Donald Patterson is going to do as the starter. He played some good minutes last year, he ran the ball a little bit against Magna Vista in the playoff game and had some success.

“Our team, I think we’re going to be pretty good on offense. We’ve got Branson Leduc-Mattox, (receiver) Jacob Gilbert, Elijah Stokes… and then Jaylen Lide, who didn’t play for us last year on offense but he started for us as a defensive back since his freshman year. So we’ve got some guys with good playing time.

“We lost Connor Webber in the middle on the O-line, but we got a kid, Josh Dawson, who we think is going to step in and be good for us on the O-line, and the rest are returning.

“You’re always a good team and it’s always a good feeling when you’ve got a senior that is leading you and that’s Ja’Ricous.”

Defense

The loss of last year’s seniors will likely be felt even more on the Bengals defense. Divers was a First Team All-PD defensive lineman, Cline was First Team All-PD as a linebacker, and Hairfield, Jamison, and Jamari Johnson were also all-PD selections on the defense.

Stokes returns after being named second team all-region last year as a defensive back.

Johnson said he expects many players to play both offense and defense this season, including his QB1, Hairston.

Johnson: “I’m ready to see Ja’Ricous the football player. Everybody knows Ja’Ricous the quarterback. I’m ready to showcase Ja’Rous the football player... You’re going to see him down in the box as a linebacker or dropped back as a safety. You’re going to see it and teams are going to have to get ready for that. I’m excited for him to showcase all of his attributes.

“This year my philosophy is we’re putting out the best 11. I don’t care if all 11 are going both ways, the best 11 are going to play. And he’s by far in our top 11.

“Parker Hardy has got Division II offers as a linebacker. He played defensive end last year, he’s playing linebacker this year.

“We’re breaking in a new linebacking core and trying to see how that’s going to look, but our depth is in the defensive backfield. We’ve got some good leaders there.”

Special teams

The Bengals lost all-PD and all-region kicker Freddi Lopez, but Johnson is confident they have a replacement who won’t make the team miss a beat on special teams.

Johnson: “We’ve got a great kicker, Cole Byrd. He’s going to be a sophomore. He’s hitting them from 50 yards in practice. He’s doing everything we ask him to do as a kicker and he loves the role. He loves being in that moment and we’re excited about him as well.

“And Elijah in the return game. I think Branson is going to return a little bit, Jaylen Lide is going to return a little bit, so we’re excited about those guys too… We have weapons.”

What player are you most excited about this season?

Johnson: “Ja’Ricous gets a lot of love, and respectfully so, but one kid that as stepped up for us this offseason and has been more a vocal leader than anyone I would say is Elijah. Eljiah has really taken on a leadership role. I think him and Ja’Ricous have taken this team and made it their team.

“Elijah, that really wasn’t his M.O. when he came in. Elijah was just more like, ‘Hey let me play and I’ll play.’ Now he’s lifting the younger guys up, he’s pushing guys to do better.

“We had a 7-on-7 this summer in the heat at Emory & Henry, and Elijah was the one keeping the guys engaged and energized. We didn’t take knees, we stood and watched the other team bend over. Elijah headed that up, and that speaks volumes when you have an all-state player coming back and he decides to take over the team as a leader.

“I’m really proud of him and how he’s matured in our program. That just also speaks volumes to our coaching staff and what we do with these young men that goes way beyond football. It’s really been huge for us.”

