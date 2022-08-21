2022 Football Preview: Bassett quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston looks to be a dual threat for Bengals this fall

Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson has seen a lot of growth in his quarterback, Ja’Ricous Hairston, over the last four years.

“He went from being about 6-foot to now he’s about 6-6,” Johnson said with a laugh at one of the Bengals recent practices.

But on a more serious note, Johnson knows how much Hairston growing into his own as a quarterback has coincided with the Bengals own growth and improvement over that time.

Hairston got a lot of attention for his play with the Bengals last season. As a third year starting junior, the QB – officially listed as 6-foot, 4-inches and 220 pounds – he threw for nearly 1,000 yards and had 32 total touchdowns – 16 passing and 16 rushing.

Those numbers caught the eye of colleges up and down the East Coast, and schools are likely to get even more film on the Bengals senior this fall. Not just when he lines up under center, but on the other side of the ball, too.

Hairston will likely fill several different roles for Bassett this fall. Johnson said he’ll possibly line up some at slot receiver and H-back, and will definitely see time at safety and linebacker.

“We’re going to finally get him off of that soft side of the ball and let him hit somebody,” Johnson said.

“I’m ready to see Ja’Ricous the football player. Everybody knows Ja’Ricous the quarterback. I’m ready to showcase Ja’Ricous the football player.”

Part of the additional workload for Hairston on Fridays could be to showcase him to college coaches who may not want him as a QB but are intrigued by his overall athleticism.

Johnson, though, said it’s also because he wants to play his best players where they can have the biggest impact, and right now that includes Hairston getting more reps on both sides of the ball.

“Teams are going to have to get ready for that,” Johnson said. “And I’m excited for him to showcase all of his attributes. In the past we’ve kind of protected him, didn’t want him to get hurt, and we had guys in those positions.

“But this year my philosophy is, we’re putting the best 11 out there. I don’t care if all 11 are going both ways, the best 11 are going to play. And he’s by far in our top 11.”

Hairston grew up playing both quarterback and linebacker until he got to the varsity level.

“I’m actually feeling pretty good (about defense),” he said. “It took me a little while. I was like, ‘Johnson, I don’t know about that.’ But after we started hitting and stuff I realized it wasn’t as bad as I made it out to be.”

Hairston has been a mainstay on the Bassett football sidelines since he was “a little baby in a diaper on the sidelines when I played here,” Johnson said.

The senior began football when he was six. His dad one day brought home a set of pads, and “That was just all she wrote,” Hairston said with a smile.

An AAU tournament in Florida when he was eight years old was when Hairston truly fell in love with the sport. His team came home second, and it was then when he said, “I was just kind of like I can make something happen with football.”

The biggest change over the last four years has been Hairston growing into a leader on the Bengals squad. Starting as a freshman quarterback, he had to learn how to stay calm on the field and not get overwhelmed playing against upperclassmen.

Now that he’s that upperclassman himself, Hairston tries his best to set an example for his younger teammates who are in those shoes he once filled.

“It’s a very, very weird process to me, but I think it’s pretty cool at the same time,” Hairston said of becoming a senior leader.

“He’s had bumps, he’s hit obstacles, but one thing he’s never done is tucked his tail and run from the challenge,” Johnson said. “He’s always kept his chin up, and that’s how he was raised.”

Johnson said he gets a little emotional talking about his senior QB. As Bassett has improved over the last four years – the team was 6-6 Hairston’s freshman year and last year went 8-2 in the regular season to take the No. 3 seed in the Region 3D playoffs – the Bengals coach said that success can be chalked up to the coaching staff and players buying in, but having a steady presence under center has also helped.

“The caliber of kid he is, that’s a huge part of why we are where we are, and I think anybody that’s watched us can see that,” Johnson said. “The quarterback position on the football field, you’ve got to be a field general. He’s been that and I’ve seen him grow into that the last four years.

Coaches can often times be a little softer on their starting quarterback. Johnson said that’s never been the case for him.

In fact, it’s the opposite.

“I’m the loudest voice in his ear, and I’m on him all the time. And he’s never thought to disrespect me.

“His mom and dad do a great job of showing him love the right way. They’re tough on him when they need to be, they’re a little easy on him when they feel like they need to be. He’s a young man that has always kept God first, and that’s the most important thing to me… He doesn’t just talk about it. He walks it, he lives it. He’s a leader in our school. He has a freshman sister here this year, and you can see him taking care of her in school. That’s just him. That’s the type of kid he is, the heart he has. He’s always looking out for others.

As a quarterback, Hairston made an effort this summer to improve his way of throwing so he can be ready to sling it and trust his receivers.

But, teams better be ready, because they’re likely to see a lot more of Hairston this year than just when he’s throwing the ball.

“I’m feeling good. I feel like we have the best team we’ve had the last four years,” he said.

“I’m hoping we can take this ride a lot longer than 10 games,” Johnson said.