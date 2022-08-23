2022 Football Preview: Bond is strong with Patrick County seniors

Much of the origins of this year’s Patrick County High School football team can be traced to a single middle school squad six years ago.

That seventh grade team was where most of this year’s Cougars senior class met and began playing together. They learned discipline, how to act on and off the field, and, most importantly, built a bond they still carry on the gridiron today.

“We just already have a good attitude towards everybody. We’ve known each other since we were tiny,” said Cougars quarterback Triston Underwood.

That bond is especially helpful for the Cougars offensive and defensive lines, groups that coach David Morrison said he expects to have the biggest impact on the team this fall.

The line will feature seniors Isaac Wood, Samuel Hubbard, Will Black, Peyton Cambron, Rawl Mabe, and George Stovall. Black and Stovall are the only ones of the bunch who didn’t come up through the Cougars middle school program.

“Since we have been working together a lot we’ve all learned each other’s quirks and stuff,” Wood said. “So if I step a certain length, Sam knows to step a certain length. So we’re not clashing together and we can take on double teams and be lighting people up.”

“That time helps a lot because we don’t really have to talk to each other much, but we know what we can do,” Cambron added. “We know our skillset, what his instincts are. It kind of works out together.”

Another positive aspect of having a near life-long bond as a group is that new players can come in seamlessly.

Before joining the team, Stovall had known many of the Cougars football players for a while, having spent time with them lifting weights for fun. But he had never tried actually playing football until the summer of 2021.

“I got a call at 10:40 in the morning and they said to show up and I’m here. That’s how it happened,” he said with a laugh. “It was very enjoyable. The games we won, it was hype. I love the energy. The atmosphere is just amazing.”

Black moved to Patrick County from Greensboro, North Carolina in the ninth grade. While he said it was a big change going from the city to the country, he’s been welcomed by the team.

“I like it a lot better,” Black said. “I enjoy it here and these guys have all been great to me. I love them all.”

“Being with that same group since middle school, you get to have that bond and you don’t have to change that much with new people and new groups,” Hubbard said.

The Cougars overall emphasis this summer was on conditioning and getting faster. With the COVID-19 pandemic having an effect on the last two seasons and offseasons, not as many players were able to come in for summer workouts. That lack of preparation carried over into games when players could tell they were getting tired quickly.

The seniors have seen improvements in endurance, not only in themselves but the rest of the team, too.

“This summer I have definitely worked on trying to get faster,” Wood said. “I am slow as mud, but now I’ve picked up speed I’m able to move positions from center to tackle. And now I can pull and do all these new things that I’m finally able to do.

“Coach is working on building endurance with us and now it’s a really big thing.”

“There are things we’ve got to work on, but we’re all getting out here and working,” Stovall added. “We’ve got a consistent 35-40 guys showing up for conditioning over the summer. We’re putting in work.”

The Cougars will open play on Friday at home against Carroll County. PCHS seniors have several games already circled on the calendar, but more than anything they’re just excited to get back and play alongside each other again as soon as possible.

“There’s definitely a lot of improvement,” Wood said. “We’re ready to play. We’re ready to compete.”

“We’ve got a good group of young guys under us. They’ve learned quick,” Hubbard said. “We’re excited for this year.”

Kick off for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. at PCHS.