2022 Football Preview: Everything you need to know about the upcoming season

Bassett senior Ja'Ricous Hairston has been a quarterback mainstay since his freshman year. But opponents will see another side of Hairston this fall when he joins the Bengals defense.
Behind every star skill player on the football field is an offensive line that helped them get there. Even though they're not the stars, at Magna Vista those linemen still feel the love.
This summer was about faith, fellowship, football, fun, and food for the Martinsville High School football team.
Patrick County's strongest unit on the football field this year will be the offensive and defensive lines, a group made up of seniors who first met on the seventh grade football team.
