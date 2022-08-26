2022 Football Preview: G.W-Danville ready to learn and develop in 2022

DANVILLE – The 2022 season will be a youth movement for the G.W.-Danville Eagles football team.

Last season, with a senior-heavy squad, the Eagles went 9-2 en route to their fifth consecutive Piedmont District championship and second straight appearance in the Region 4D championship game.

Eagles head coach Nick Anderson pointed out the biggest difference between that season and this one.

“It’s inexperience,” Anderson said when comparing this year’s team to last year's. “We were very experienced last year and had a lot of guys who, when we had that COVID spring season they were young men. It was kind of one continuous year for those guys. Last fall was their last time playing football and they were a group of kids that got us through those hard times of COVID.

“I think our biggest issue going into this year was personnel. Figuring out the best pieces to the puzzle. We had to move guys around in our secondary. We got so many guys in the secondary, so we are trying to figure out those pieces to the puzzle to make us all better. But personnel is probably the biggest challenge this year.”

GW lost 13 players off of last year's squad due to graduation. Offensively, they lost quarterback Jeb Byrnes, running back Ja’Kobe Dixon, and wide receiver Donavan Howard. Defensively, their losses included linebackers Will Daniel and Jacob Trainor, plus defensive tackle Ahmad Poole.

“We were senior-heavy last season. We had a lot of experience, and a lot of guys went on to play college football, but the difference in this team and that team is the experience level,” Anderson said. “We are young and have some guys who are filling in some big shoes. We are excited to see them mature and develop as the season goes on.”

Sophomore quarterback Nehemiah Cabell will step into the starter role after serving as a backup to Byrnes. Anderson said that he is impressed with Cabell and what he has accomplished during camp to fulfill that role.

“He’s (Cabell) got a great work ethic. He really worked hard this off-season, and he’s done everything he needed to do to become our starting quarterback,” Anderson said. “Going to seven-on-sevens, going to camps, putting in extra work in the off-season, and even one-on-one practices with me. Anytime that someone wants to come out (to practice), he’s always there with them.”

Not only did Anderson speak on Cabell’s playmaking ability, but also talked about his maturity as a player and person.

“He stepped into being that coach on the field and being that coach when they are not around," Anderson said. "And you don’t see that coming from a sophomore. He’s wise beyond his years, and he’s going to struggle a little to begin with, just like any sophomore would do. I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him. He’s coachable, listens, and he is fun to be around with.”

Coaches often spend more time working with younger players to help catch them up to the speed of their program’s expectations. For some players, they served as either backups or played a different position. Anderson isn’t sweating over his team's youth, saying that he likes to experiment different plays with different personnel.

“It’s fun!” Anderson said with excitement. “You get to tweak with what you’re doing to fit the mold of the kid and call some different plays. Last year, I got to call some different plays with Bridges than I did with our running back last year, Dixon. They bring different elements to the team, and we’ve been tweaking some things, which has been fun.”

Defense played a factor into the Eagles success last season, and the team is expected to build off their momentum in 2022 with a few changes.

“We changed a couple things in our secondary and how we are running our coverages,” Anderson said. "Last year, we went to this new defense, so we are still polishing it up and getting it where we want it to be. But we’ve had a lot of fun with it. Defense did a great job last year and we had one of our best years as far as interceptions and getting takeaways. So, that defense has really been coming into its own, and I expect it to get even better this year.”

With the work the Eagles put in over the offseason, Anderson said that he’s excited for his players hard work to show as the August 26th season opener at Dinwiddie approaches.

“I’m just excited. The fact that we are talking about football, it gives you cold chills,” Anderson said. "I’m excited to get these guys out there. They are going to make mistakes and we’ve got to be patient with them. Get them on the board, show them what they are doing wrong.

"What I’m most excited about this season is watching these kids grow. They are raw right now. As the years go on, they’ll get better and better. The athleticism and strength is going to get better. We should see a big growth in this team coming.”