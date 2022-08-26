2022 Football Preview: Halifax has goal to get better this fall

The focus for the Halifax County High School varsity football team is simple — work hard and get better every day.

Halifax passed its first pre-season test, showing good offensive and defensive production among its first-group of players in edging Gretna High School in a pre-season scrimmage at Tuck Dillard Memorial Stadium.

While no official score was kept, the Comets outscored the Hawks six touchdowns to five in the scrimmage.

“We saw some good things,” Comets head coach Rob Senseney pointed out following the scrimmage.

“There were things you want better, and there were things that went better than I thought.”

Halifax comes into 2022 after a 7-3 season in which the team reached the playoffs, falling to Western Albemarle in the first round.

Senseney pointed out that the team’s focus this season is to work hard, correct mistakes, and get better.

“The first time you line up against somebody different there are going to be mistakes,” Senseney said.

“It’s just the way of the world, but we can fix everything we saw. The focus is to get better every day.”

The Comets’ first defensive group had a good outing against Gretna, holding the team to just one score. The second unit struggled at times against the Gretna offense.

“I thought our first group ‘D’ did well,” Senseney remarked.

“The first group gave up only one score. Our second group ‘D’ was a little lost. Most of the touchdowns we gave up was with the second ‘D.’”

Offensively, the Comets, using a fast-paced rhythm, showed it has multiple offensive weapons. Comets quarterback Dakii Chandler ran for one touchdown and threw for three others. Tay Mabins caught a pair of passes for touchdowns and Trevor Barnes snared one pass for a score.

Semaj Jeffreys and KaNyle Canada scored a touchdown each.

“We kept it real basic on offense,” Senseney said.

“Skill-wise we got the ball out in space which is what we want to do. We didn’t do a lot, but there are some things up front that we’ve got to clean up.”

The scoring went back and forth between the two teams as they took turns running 10-play offensive sets. Halifax County High School scored twice, and the Hawks followed with two touchdowns.

Halifax added a score on a pass from Chandler to Mabins only to see Gretna answer with two scores. Canada’s touchdown put the Comets back even ending the multiple 10-play series.

It was the Comets that came away with the upper hand in the game-situation portion of the scrimmage. Chandler connected with Barnes for a score on the opening series. Gretna High School answered with a touchdown and a pass from Chandler to Mabins gave the Comets a 2-1 edge at the end of the scrimmage.

One of the takeaways from Friday’s scrimmage is the need for the Comets to be more physical and to correct mistakes.

“We’ve got to get a little more physical up front,” Senseney noted.