2022 Football Preview: Magna Vista stronger going into this fall

Magna Vista High School Football

Coach: Joe Favero

Last season: 5-6, fell in first round of Region 3D playoffs

What have you seen out of your team in the preseason?

Favero: “I think we’ve been very focused and intense. We’ve got a lot of kids back out for football. Our numbers are up and I think the competition has been good. I think our seniors have done a good job of leading us and our younger ones have done a good job of bringing competition to the upperclassmen, and really working hard and pushing people.

This year’s team

Magna Vista has 11 seniors on this year’s roster.

Favero: “We’ve got a young group, but I think it’s a group that really worked hard in the offseason, and I think they’ve bought in to working hard and doing what it takes to getting Warrior football back to where it was.

What was the focus for your team over the summer?

Favero: “Improving our weight room numbers.

“The weighrtoom was shut for so long and then we went spring season to fall season. I just didn’t think the players were as strong as we’ve been in the past. We’ve really hit the weight room hard and our weight room numbers improved a significant amount. I’m excited about the kids.

“For us, it all starts with that hard work, that dedication in the offseason. And we finally got to have a true offseason where we got to focus every day on improving in the weight room, getting stronger and faster. We had a lot of guys run track in the spring and improve their speed, so I’m excited to see that hard work translate onto the football field.”

Offense

Magna Vista lost its biggest offensive weapon off of last year’s squad with the graduation of Tyler Johnson, who was named all state as a receiver, and all-region as a receiver and kick returner. Johnson is playing at Penn State this fall.

The Warriors also lost quarterback Rion Martin, an All-Piedmont District performer as an all-purpose offensive weapon.

Favero said the QB battle has heated up this fall.

Favero: “Caleb Lynch and Kelon Price Kent are our two quarterbacks right now, and they’re still battling it out. One is a senior, one’s a freshman, so they bring different things to the table. But both of them are working hard, both of them have a great attitude and are helping each other out and also competing at the same time.

“We have a new running back, new wide receivers. The only skill kids that are back are J’mere Hairston and Torian Younger. They’re kind of a new group of wide receivers, but I think they’re ready. They’re a good group, very talented. We’ll play a bunch of different kids in that spot at wide receiver. But all of them we feel like bring something to the table and are ready to play.

Defense

In addition to his offensive prowess, Johnson was also an all-region selection as a defensive back. Magna Vista will also replace Martin, an All-PD performer at defensive back, and All-PD linebacker Xavier Wood and All-PD defensive end Xavier Carter.

Favero: “Defensively, we replace a lot. Up front, we’ve got Ethan Stockton back, and he’s a good one to have back on the defensive line.

“In the secondary, J’mere Hairston again is back, and Amari Thomas at linebacker. We’ve got a good group, they’ve worked hard.

“In the scrimmage I thought they flew around and were very physical, and that’s what we’ve got to continue to be is physical and play fast, play physical.”

Is there any player or group of players you’re excited about this fall?

Favero: “We’ve got three senior offensive linemen that I’m excited about—Bear Priddy, Austin Laprade, and Jax Lowery.

“They’ve really worked hard, really improved in the weight room, and they’re doing a great job of leading up front. I’m excited about them and seeing what they can do. Hopefully they can be a consistent force up front that we need.”