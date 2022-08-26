2022 Football Preview: Martinsville looks to bring along young line to help veteran skill players

Martinsville High School Football

Coach: Bobby Martin

Last season: 5-6, reached Region 2C playoffs semifinals

What have you seen out of the team so far?

Martin: “It’s been tough and different because we’re so young, and we’re still trying to cope from 2020, where we didn’t play that year. Some people think that once you come back it fixed it, but we still have a lot of kids that could be playing and they just stopped playing. They never came back and played. So numbers-wise, we’re having a hard time with numbers. We’ve got some guys working. They’re trying. They’re really trying. And that’s fun.

“The coaches are working hard. They’re working hard. We just need some more numbers. We’ve got some good guys, and that’s fun to work with.

“We’ve got really young linemen, but they’re trying and we’re going to keep working with them.

“I enjoy what I do. If we can help some kids become young men, better men, that’s what we’re trying to do. Football is just a stage for it.”

SENIORS

Martinsville has 12 seniors on the roster this fall.

Martin: “They’re good guys… and they’re trying. Of that 12 only two of them are linemen. All our linemen are young guys.

“I like this group. It’s different. I really got hooked on last year’s group. It might have been because in 2020 we didn’t get to play and it was just so good to play in 2021, but that group was really, really fun to coach. We’re going to get there.”

This year’s team

Martinsville lost three all-Piedmont District performers from last season: offensive lineman Cam Roundtree, defensive lineman Bryson Stokes, and linebacker CJ Campbell.

The Bulldogs return kicker and punter Andy Garcia, an all-state selection as a junior last fall.

Martinsville also returns last season’s leading rusher Jahmal Jones, a 3-time state champion in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and 4x100 meter relay at last spring’s VHSL Class 2 outdoor track finals. Quarterback Rayshawn Dickerson – who was also a member of that same state championship relay team – also returns this fall.

Martin: “I’m trying to see who we are. Every team has its own personality. Just trying to figure out exactly who we are. And I’m not talking Xs and Os, just who we are. There’s a heartbeat to every team and finding out who we are.

“Our skill people are pretty good. We’ve just got to get our line up to date, and that’s where we are. We’ve got some depth, it’s just young.

“Our skill set kid are pretty good, we’ve just got to find ways to get the ball to them.

“That skill set group: Jones, and Ray, and Izayveous (Martin), and Latrell (Hairston), Ronnie (Jackson), and Christian (Turner). Our skill set kids have a chance to be pretty good.

“Niseer (Ellis), he’s hurt right now, we’re hoping he’ll be back.

“We’ve got one lineman, he has really worked himself to be a really good football player. Chavis Martin. He has really worked himself.

“Ray has probably worked harder than he’s ever worked before. Of course you’ve got Jahmal Jones that’s going to be tough again.

“Some young guys have got to develop. Some young linemen have got to develop fast, and then we’ve got to stay away from the injury bug.

“I’m excited for them, we’ve just got to keep working on it. These young guys have got to develop.

This year’s schedule

Martin joked of his team, “we play in a really easy district.” And he admits it's actually anything but easy.

The Bulldogs will have a bye the first week and open the season against Glenvar on September 2. The Highlanders are the team that defeated Martinsville in the second round of the Region 2C playoffs last year.

Martin: “You’ve got Bassett, Magna Vista, G.W., and Halifax. That’s pretty good schools you play. And then schools our regular size. Dan River is going to be good. Tunstall, Patrick County has another good group coming back. Chatham has the coach from Magna Vista (Joe Fielder). And then we play Glenvar who is always in the playoffs.

“Nobody likes that bye week the first week. But I told them, you learn that you can’t control things sometimes, so just control what you can control and roll with it.

“We’ve got a tough schedule, we’ve just got to keep fighting and getting better.

“If we do the things we’re supposed to do we’ll have a chance. I really believe that.”