2022 Football Preview: Patrick County hopes to benefit from focus on conditioning

Patrick County High School Football

Coach: David Morrison

Last season: 2-8, missed playoffs

WHAT HAVE YOU SEEN FROM YOUR TEAM IN PRACTICE SO FAR?

Morrison: "We’ve had some really good practices to this point. The young men have responded very well.

"This has probably been, since I’ve been here, one of the best preseasons we’ve had. Just as far as the kids showing up in shape and being ready to play football. So that’s been a big thing. These guys actually coming to summer workouts, doing the things they’re supposed to do in the offseason. They’ve really responded, and I think they look pretty good so far."

WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST PRIORITY THIS SUMMER?

Morrison: “For us, coming into the season in shape was our No. 1 priority. We felt like there were too many times last year where we should have been more competitive, we should have been in games and we just weren’t because, unfortunately, we didn’t have the numbers show up to conditioning that we should have. And it kind of puts you behind the 8-ball, we kind of suffered, especially early on with some issues of having enough guys that can finish and be in shape and were able to carry the load. So I think right now we’re at least ahead of the curve in that respect.

THIS YEAR’S TEAM

Between J.V. and varsity, Patrick County’s roster features 11 seniors, 11 juniors, 14 sophomores, and a handful of freshmen. The Cougars return 12 starters from last season.

Morrison: “We’re still trying to determine which guys will be playing varsity and which will be playing J.V.

“We feel pretty strongly about the group we’ve got. We’ve got some kids that we’ve seen before. We’ve got a pretty good amount of returners… Having that experience is going to be really beneficial for them.

"We’ve got some pretty good senior leadership, some guys who have been there before. They know what to expect from the coaching staff, and they have really done a great job in the offseason, and so far in the preseason, of setting the tone in practice. We’ve had a pretty solid start.

OFFENSE

Patrick County lost four All-Piedmont District performers off of last year’s squad: linemen Josh Dalton and Jahiem Johnson, and running backs Ben Hylton and Boogie Yellock.

The Cougars will start senior Triston Underwood at quarterback, with a host of skill players behind him and a strong line of protection.

Morrison: “Offensively, I feel really, really good about our line, our line play. We’ve got some guys coming back. We’ve had to replace a few really tough players from last year and some really big kids, but we’ve got some younger guys that have kind of stepped up and they understood that it was going to be thrust upon them that they would be the next up in line. They’ve really stepped up in the offseason and they have been working hard trying to get themselves ready to step up in that starting role.

“We’ve got several skill guys back, some athletic kids: Demontez Hill is back, Triston Underwood, Jai Penn, Peyton Cambron is back… And we’ve brought some guys up from the J.V. squad that are pretty good too, so we’ll see what happens.

“I guess the guys that are probably the best for us is our O-line guys. We lean on those guys a lot, and they’re just some pretty special kids. They don’t get a lot of shine a lot of times, and you don’t see their names in the paper very often, but those are the guys that run our offense basically. For us, those guys are so important to what we want to do.

“Quarterback will be Triston Underwood. He was backup for Demontez last year. We felt like between those two it’s been a pretty good little QB battle in the spring and into the summer, and we just kind of felt like in order for the team to be more successful that we can definitely use Demontez in a better way than just having him turn around and hand off 70 percent of the time.

“With Triston, he’s athletic enough as well that he can hurt you both with his arm and his legs. He’s definitely been somebody that has stood out in our summer training program. He’s been pretty good for us.

“We would like to put a little air under it every now and again. I think if we can get that rolling we’ll be in business.”

2022 Football Preview: Bond is strong with Patrick County seniors Patrick County's strongest unit on the football field this year will be the offensive and defensive lines, a group made up of seniors who first met on the seventh grade football team.

DEFENSE

The Cougars also lost four all-PD players on the defensive side of the ball: Dalton and Johnson on the line, linebacker Josh Writer, and Hylton at defensive back.

Morrison expects a lot of the same offensive standouts to lead his defense this season, and expects to have the same strength on the D-line.

Morrison: “Defensively, we’ve got a lot of those guys I just mentioned. The athletic running backs and receiver type guys, those guy will be back again. A lot of those guys played in our secondary last year.

“We’ve got some guys up front that are coming back: Nick Pell, Will Black, Trevor Joyce. They’re really handling the D-line work.

“Linebackers Rawl Mabe, Peyton Cambron, Peyton Stovall. Another great multi-sport athlete there.

“Our other outside linebacker is Sam Hubbard. He’s a guy who has really worked hard to get himself to be able to play a more athletic position. He’s played D-line the last couple years and he’s really worked hard and gotten himself to where he’s going to be play outside linebacker for us. He’s just a tough, hard-nosed kid. He’s got a great motor. Just a fantastic kid."

WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS FALL?

Morrison: “With this team right here, just getting out and playing football in a normal situation, a normal schedule. Things are definitely rolling in the right direction right now, and I’m hoping they just continue down that path. We’ve got some kids that have a little bit of experience, they’ve got a little bit of grit, a little determination. I think it’s just going to be fun football. It’s going to be a good fall for us, I think."