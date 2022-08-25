2022 Football Preview: Senior linemen unsung keys to success for Magna Vista football team

Behind every impressive running back, record breaking wide receiver, and great quarterback is an offensive line that helped them get there.

Even if those linemen aren’t usually the ones who get their names in the paper or are announced to the crowd, at Magna Vista they still feel the love.

“Most of the time, even if the people in the stands don’t let the linemen know, the other teammates, even ones who have those big rushing games, they still give credit to the linemen because they know without us that wouldn’t be possible,” said MVHS senior lineman Austin LaPrade.

“There’s always people that never fail to let us know that we did a great job,” added senior lineman Bear Priddy.

While some linemen can sometimes get jealous while seeing the praise other players get for their success, the Warriors three seniors on the line are happy to just see their team find success and know they’ve been a part of it.

“I’m just happy to win and I’m happy that we as a team are winning,” said senior lineman Jax Lowery.

It’s the selfless attitude from LaPrade, Lowery, and Priddy that has impressed Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero in the five years since the seniors started working out with the Warriors program.

The seniors have had a different career than most – thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic that moved their sophomore season to the spring and their junior season just two months later. The changes, however, didn’t affect the trio’s attitudes, work ethic, or desire to improve.

“They’re three guys that showed up every day ready to work and get better,” Favero said. “I’d say none of the three of them were born just great football players when they got here, but they’ve put in the work and dedication and grinded to get better every day.

“Now here they are as seniors and the leaders and they're being the example out in front for the team. That makes you proud as a coach seeing guys really put in the work.”

Favero said his senior linemen are “kind of an example of what we’ve tried to do at Magna Vista for years.” They’re players who bought in, did what was asked of them, played selflessly, and did the little things to make the team better.

LaPrade and Priddy have been playing alongside one another since they were about six years old on a travel football team called the Bengals. Lowery joined when they started playing on the middle school team in seventh grade.

Those years together have added another layer to the group’s success.

“It’s always important to get to know everyone you’re playing with because then you know their strengths and their weaknesses so you can all work together on the team,” LaPrade said.

“I think everybody is really close to one another and it’s making it more fun,” Lowery added. “We’re enjoying playing together, we’re enjoying practice, having fun, and we’re going to get the job done in games.”

“I feel like we’re a big family now,” Priddy said. “It’s just crazy how much we’ve grown together, mentally and physically. It’s just amazing.”

The family aspect of football goes deeper for Lowery. Every time he’s on the field he’s with his football family as well as his real one. His dad, Drew Lowery, and grandfather, Palmer Lowery, are both assistant coaches for the Warriors.

“I’ve grown up in a football family. My entire life I’ve been around football,” the youngest Lowery said. “It means a lot to me. I enjoy being able to be coached by my dad. I think he’s an amazing football coach, and I’ve always enjoyed playing with him, even though sometimes we butt heads a little bit.”

The last two years – since the start of the pandemic – have been a different experience for the Warriors. Now, they all feel like this season is truly back to normal. Priddy said “The work ethic and motivation is there this season,” as the team prepares for the first game on Friday night.

“I feel like it’s been low the past two years because of COVID and everything else going on, but this year we’ve really gotten our heads right and we’re set to be a great team this year,” LaPrade said.

“For me it’s the same thing I look forward to ever year – football is really fun and I’ve always enjoyed doing it with the guys I’m with,” Lowery said. “And I’d say, particularly, I want to win.”

Much of Magna Vista’s success this year begins on the line. Thankfully, Favero said he has all the confidence in the world in his senior-laden group.

“When you mess up as an offensive lineman, a lot of times it costs the play. It kills the play from the get go,” Favero said. “I know these guy are going to be hard on each other because they expect a lot from each other, but they’re also going to pick each other up.

“So I know I can coach these guys hard because I know the guy next to him believes in him, trusts him, they can pick him up if they make a mistake. The coaches can coach them hard because we know, as a group, they’re a strong group. They’ll help each other out, they’ll fix each other’s mistakes, and they’re going to go out and compete in practice every day and make each other better.”

Magna Vista will open the season on Friday, in Ridgeway, against Liberty Christian Academy. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.