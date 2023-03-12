Bassett High School baseball coach Matt Tuggle begins his fourth season with the Bengals this spring.

Tuggle was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Tuggle: Six senior: Jacob Gilbert, Jacob Ryan, Cole Compton, Ja’Ricous Hairston, Omahd Shareef, and Landon Harbour.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Preseason, in addition to our first two scrimmages have gone well. As a team we have a mix of returners and those transitioning into the varsity level.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Attention to the details and maximizing our efforts regardless of the day and how we may feel, each day we are striving to get better.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

Jacob Gilbert has worked very hard over the past calendar year while balancing multiple sports and will be a large contribution for our team on the mound.

Bassett High School Baseball Roster

Head Coach: Matthew Tuggle (fourth season)

Bryson Baker (SO)

Coleman Compton (SR)

Jacob Gilbert (SR)

Gauge Hairston (SO)

Ja’Ricous Hairston (SR)

Landon Harbour (SR)

Noah Harper (JR)

Noah Hughes (JR)

Robert Janney III (JR)

Isaiah Martin (SO)

Jacob Ryan (SR)

Omahd Shareef (SR)

