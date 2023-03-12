Magna Vista High School baseball coach Sam Suite begins his fifth season with the Warriors this spring.

Suite was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Suite: We have four seniors on the team: James Martin, Tommy Powell, Landen Moore, and Noah Brumfield.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

The preseason went well. I am impressed with our team’s defense and work ethic this year.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

Defense, pitching, and base-running.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Working on hitting to the opposite field and our two-strike approach.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

Senior James Martin, junior Preston Davis, sophomore Caleb Denton, sophomore Blaine Peters, and freshman Simeon Moore.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field you’re excited about?

I am excited about this group of players in general. When everyone is healthy, we have no weak spots defensively, and we are strong 1-9 hitting.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I am looking forward to having a great season with a great group of players.

