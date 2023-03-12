Patrick County High School baseball coach Tal Swails begins his fifth season with the Cougars this spring. Swails was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: How many seniors do you have this spring and what are their names?

Swails: Six seniors: Jai Penn, Martin Sawyers, Toby Perkins, Braedon Augustine, Xavian Taylor, Ty Stowe-Holt.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Preseason has gone relatively smoothly. Guys who didn’t play winter sports have been going pretty hard since they got back from Christmas break. We didn’t get the basketball players until two weeks ago, so there is a little transition time for them. But all-in-all, we’re looking pretty good for the start of the season.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

I suspect our strength will again be our pitching staff. We had two guys last season, Tucker Swails and Jai Penn, who were tops in both the district and region and both return this season. We add Stuart Callahan, Jackson Horton and a couple other very serviceable arms to that core which is anchored by senior catcher Martin Sawyers. So if we stay healthy, it’s no secret that our pitching staff will definitely be our strength.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Practice focus has really been just getting game ready. This bunch has played a lot of baseball together over the years. They know how to play together, understand each others roles and responsibilities, and really know what it takes to win. Just trying to iron out the kinks that can cause mistakes and then get out of the way and let them do their thing.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

No specific guys I want to call out because they are all special and all very talented baseball players. I have equally high expectations for the guys returning and the new guys coming up. If they all contribute the way they are capable, really good things are going to happen for Cougar Baseball.

Patrick County High School Baseball Roster

Head Coach: Tal Swails (Fifth season)

Braedon Augustine (SR)

Stuart Callahan (JR)

Gavin Fain (SO)

Jackson Horton (SO)

Noah Jessup (SO)

Hunter Pendleton (SO)

Jaivontae Penn (SR)

Tobias Perkins (SR)

Martin Sawyers (SR)

Tyler Stowe (SR)

Bradley Swails (JR)

Andrew Taylor (JR)

Xavien Taylor (SR)

