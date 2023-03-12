Bassett High School boys soccer coach Houston Stutz is beginning his second season with the Bengals. Stutz was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Stutz: We have nine seniors this season: Ethan Zangari, Casey Ferguson, Riley Evans, Jayvion Leftwich, Hector Maya, Jacob Saligan, Gabrielle Finotto, Emerson Castellanos-Landos, and Alex Hernandez.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

The preseason has been fun. Our seniors have done a fantastic job leading and setting the tone for our practices. The scrimmages have been against quality opponents and allowed us to see things we need to fix before district play, so I’m happy that we’ve been able to get what we need out of them.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

I think our strength will be the leadership our seniors provide. I think they’re hungry and have a bitter taste in their mouth after the way last season finished. We’re also young or have fresh faces in a lot of positions, so they’re helping get these guys up to speed.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

So far our focus has been a lot on our system and style of play. With the young guys and new players in the program, we’ve had to focus on their responsibilities, what we expect of them, and where we want their runs. It’s been a process and is coming along well.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

We’ve got a few all-district and all-region players returning, which is great, but I think this season we’ve got a team more bought in and willing to work harder for the guys next to them, which is what I’m excited about.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field/court you’re excited about?

On the point of everyone being “All In”, this team is maturing, and we’re only a few weeks into the spring. So I think this team will be fun to follow and see how much they develop and grow from Day 1 through the end of the season, which hopefully is later than last year.

Bassett High School Boys Soccer Roster

1 Hugo Tallon (SO)

2 Ethan Zangari (SR)

3 Casey Ferguson (SR)

4 Riley Evans (SR)

5 Jayvion Leftwich (SR)

6 Marvin Vasconcelo (SO)

8 Hector Maya (SR)

9 Gerson Tzunja Choc (SO)

11 Jacob Saligan (SR)

12 Cole Byrd (SO)

14 Ben Huffman (SO)

15 Demerius Lynch (SO)

16 Hector Murillo -Villanueva (JR)

17 Gabriele Finotto (SR)

18 Nathan Sechrist (JR)

20 Johnny Lopez (JR)

21 Emerson Castellanos-Landos (SR)

22 Frankie Maya (JR)

25 Alex Hernandez (SR)

