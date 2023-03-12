Magna Vista High School boys soccer coach John Athey begins his second decade with the Warriors this spring.

Athey was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Athey: I have a very experienced team this year with 12 seniors on the roster for the upcoming season. They are: Caleb Jenkins, Ian Betton, Gael Ortega, Jaxon Britton, Tanner DeShazo, Aldin Carter, Nik Bokman, Nathaniel Pearson, Brandon Hall, Alex Reyes, Carlos Ramirez-Mendoza and Maury Jiminez.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

We had a very large number of guys come out for tryouts this season. Our team has been practicing very hard for the upcoming season. I have been pleased with the new editions to our soccer program and look forward to the upcoming season.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season? What has been the biggest focus in practices?

We have a great deal of experience and talent returning so we have been trying to figure out how we can best utilize everyone. We still have a lot of work to do, but our coaching staff has been pleased with the effort and energy thus far.

Our team’s biggest strength is the skill and experience we will bring to the pitch this season. Many of my players have been playing together for years for PYSL as well as at Magna Vista. Our biggest focus has been building team chemistry. We like to concentrate on the team aspect rather than the individuals.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field you’re excited about?

Hopefully the accolades for individuals will come after the season once everyone has had a chance to perform. I am excited about our potential on the field combined with the senior leadership will hopefully take us to new heights.

Magna Vista High School Boys Soccer Roster

Head Coach: John Athey

1 Caleb Jenkins (SR)

2 Axel Jimenez Ramirez (SO)

3 Nicholas Bokman (SR)

4 Tanner DeShazo (SR)

5 Alden Carter (SR)

7 Eduardo Perez Sandoval (JR)

8 Angel Gil Reyes (SR)

9 Brandon Hall (SR)

10 Gustavo Vera-Carrillo (JR)

11 Jaxon Britton (SR)

12 D’Angelo Tellez-Jaimes (JR)

13 Carlos Ramirez-Mendoza (SR)

14 Yahir Mora (SO)

15 Gael Ortega (SR)

17 Christopher Garcia-Rosales (JR)

19 Ian Betton (SR)

21,G0 Nathaniel Pearson (SR)

24 Maury Jimenez Aguilar (SR)

25 Bryan Velazquez Torres (JR)

