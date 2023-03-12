Martinsville High School boys soccer coach Patrick Sullivan is in his 18th year coach, and his second at MHS.

Sullivan was asked by email to talk about his Bulldogs squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Sullivan: We have six seniors: Bryan Romero, Andy Garcia, Izaveyous Martin, Marcos Delcid, Ludwin Lopez Chavez, and Devin Mendoza.

How has the preseason gone so far?

It has gone well. We have had some great workouts. Some guys are stepping up, which is what we need.

As of right now we have not had a scrimmage. We have one coming up on Wednesday, so I am excited to put some of the things in place that we have been working on. Then we can evaluate where we are and what steps to take.

What have you seen out of the team so far?

We look more focused. I think slowly but surely they are starting to see the big picture and that is what matters.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

That is still to be determined.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Leadership, Getting wide, executing better passes with better decision making.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field you’re excited about?

Like last year, the anticipation of getting on the field. Being at practice is one thing, but getting on the field is what we are working towards.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I would like to wish all the other boys and girls soccer teams at the 8th grade, JV and varsity level good luck this season. Sometimes we get caught up in rivalries and such and forget the big picture, and that is for all of our area student-athletes to be successful in the classroom and on the field. So I hope our area represents well in all aspects.

