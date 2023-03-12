Bassett High School girls soccer coach Eddie Sechrist begins his first season with the Bengals this spring.

Sechrist was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many years have you been coaching?

Sechrist: This is my first year coaching high school soccer. I have coached six years in the middle school arena, and that was coaching boys.

How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Six seniors: goalie Ruth Diaz-Alvarez, center-defensive mids Valerie Crouch and Diane Roldan Zavala, center back Aleisha Hagwood, left back Joanna Lopez Garcia, and right back Ashely Dominguez Bravo.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

The preseason has been a positive experience. The team is working hard and we are improving each day.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

I believe the team’s strength is working together. I believe by the end of the season they will be in complete unity.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

With any team there are so many skills to focus on, but our main two skills of focus are positioning and passing.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

I have never been a coach to single out players. We have eleven players on the field at one time and they must all work in unison.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field/court you’re excited about?

I am excited to see these girls grow in the game of soccer and life.

Bassett High School Girls Soccer Roster

Head Coach: Eddie Sechrist (First season)

Bethany Barbour (JR)

Reagan Barker (SO)

Heaven Brown (SO)

Lani Craig (JR)

Valerie Crouch (SR)

Brittany Cruz-Maldonado (SO)

Ruth Diaz Alvarez (SR)

Ashley Dominguez-Bravo (SR)

Aleisha Hagwood (SR)

Joanna Lopez Garcia (SR)

Yureidy Lopez-Lopez (JR)

Jaretzy Martinez-Hernandez (JR)

Kaitlyn Miner (SO)

Diane Roldan Zavala (JR)

Angie Roldan-Zavala (JR)

Claudia Servin-Rivera (SO)

Kade Vasconcelos-Ortiz (SO)

Zuleima Vasquez-Zuniga (JR)

