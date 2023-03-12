Patrick County High School girls soccer coach Houstan Boles begins her fourth season with the Cougars this spring.

Boles was asked by email to talk about her squad this spring. Here’s what she had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Bowles: PCHS has two seniors this year: Macy Hall and Chloie Wright.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Our preseason contained one scrimmage. PCHS tied North Stokes 0-0. We have had a great start with progression and controlling the speed of the game. PCHS also had many shots on goal, we just need to work on placement.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

I think our team works well together. I feel that our strength this season will be being about to work with one another on the field.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

We have focused on possession, shooting, and passing.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field you’re excited about?

I am excited about what the season holds and the progress that the ladies have made.

Patrick County High School Girls Soccer Roster

Head Coach: Houstan Boles (fourth season)

Dakota Ashworth (JR)

Skye Ayers (FR)

Morgan Cambron (JR)

Journey Collins (JR)

Daryl Combs (SO)

Jayden Diehl (JR)

Macy Hall (SR)

Madeline Heath (JR)

Jewel Iacovone (JR)

Cindy Leon-Cisneros (SO)

Cherilyn Lopez-Gonzalez (JR)

Lilly McDowell (SO)

Raeli Moran (SO)

Isabella Rivero (JR)

Bobbijo Roberts (JR)

Elizabeth Rose (JR)

Kendall Williams (SO)

Lauryn Williams (JR)

Chloie Wright (SR)

