Bassett High School girls tennis coach Jennifer Yeaman has been coaching tennis for 21 years this spring. Yeaman was asked by email to talk about her Bengals squad this spring. Here’s what she had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Yeaman: I have four seniors. Taylor Reed and Hannah Eanes have played four years. Jenna Meadors is in her second year of tennis, and Evan Parnell is in her first year.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Pre-season has been very quick and challenging, however it’s also been promising. We have a lot of new players that have never held a racquet before. It’s hard to pick up tennis in two to three weeks if you have never played before or you are just not naturally athletic. However, these young ladies are putting in the time, having fun, challenging themselves, and encouraging each other. They pick each other up and come with a positive attitude every day.

As a coach, the challenge is to remember what it was like to be a beginner and try to teach them as many skills as possible without rushing through the beginner process.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

I feel our biggest strength this year will be just having a positive attitude and encouraging each other.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Our biggest focus has been the basics. Learning the proper form for a forehand, backhand, serve, and net play. After you think you have mastered the form, you must learn how to move (footwork), watch the ball, and time the ball with your new-found swing. Let’s not forget, you must learn how to keep score, which is very confusing in itself.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the court you’re excited about?

I am just excited the girls are having fun and learning a sport they will have for the rest of their lives.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I speak often with my college coach, Bobby Shields, who is such a great mentor and friend. Anyone who knows me knows I am an extremely competitive person. I called my coach at the beginning of the season and I said, “Coach, I need advice. I am a little stressed over this season because I have a lot of new girls that have never held a tennis racket before.”

He said, “Jennifer, how do you view success?” As soon as I got ready to answer (winning), I paused and realized where he was headed with his question.

He said, “You are going to have to redefine how you view success this year.” Wow, that was a slap in the face, but one much needed. He said, “Step back and remember the real reason you are there. To teach, encourage, build these young ladies up, mentor, and give them a sport and teach life lessons they will have and use for the rest of their lives.”

Sometimes we get so caught up in winning we forget the real reason we are there. This year, I will be more focused on the girls and setting small milestones to celebrate them each individually as they grow in this sport.

Bassett High School Girls Tennis Roster

Head Coach: Jennifer Yeaman (21st season)

Nia Cunningham (SO)

Bailey Dyer (SR)

Hannah Eanes (SR)

Breanna Greer (JR)

Kaitlin Hodges (SO)

Payton Horsley (SO)

Kendall Mayes (JR)

Jenna Meadors (SR)

Evan Parnell (SR)

Laken Porter (JR)

Taylor Reed (SR)

Tamia Stokes (SO)

Destiny Walker (SO)

Charity Whitfield (SO)

Emily Whitlow (SO)