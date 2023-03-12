Magna Vista girls tennis coach Morgan Scott is beginning her third season with the Warriors this spring. Scott was asked by email to talk about her squad this spring. Here’s what she had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have this spring?

Scott: I only have one senior this year

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Preseason was mainly about getting in the weight room and getting back into shape. During the offseason there is not much we are really doing unless they play another sport, so it is about building that endurance. So far, they have done a really great job of staying positive even through the hardships of lifting.

We are a very young and new team, so a lot of time will be spent on the basics.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

Our strengths will definitely be the positive spirit that we bring to the matches. Even though we may not do as well as the past, we will be happy knowing we have done our best and enjoyed our sport.

What has been your biggest focus in practice?

This year, our focus has resided with the basics. Of knowing “how to swing” or “how to hit a certain shot.” Like I said before, our team is fairly new, so we are taking time to go over our basics.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

Not at this time. All the players are doing a fine job.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the court you are excited about?

Like mentioned before, I am super excited about our positivity and excitement of the game of tennis.

Magna Vista High School spring sports schedules Schedules for Magna Vista High School springs sports teams.