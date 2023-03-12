Martinsville High School welcomes Kate Dietrich as the Bulldogs girls tennis coach this season.

Dietrich was asked by email to talk about her squad this spring. Here’s what she had to say.

Bulletin: How many years have you been coaching?

Dietrich: This is my first year coaching tennis. I played varsity tennis at Martinsville when I was in high school and I continued to play in college on the club team.

When I heard that the girls needed a coach I was more than happy to lend a hand in the hope that I can create a fun and supportive environment for them, similar to what my coaches created for me.

How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Three: Kayla Solomon, Ashanti Wilson, and Allanah Milton—12th grade

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

All of the girls have been coming to practice with positive attitudes and working hard to prepare for our first match against William Fleming on March 22nd.

Our main focus is simply to gain a better understanding of the sport and have fun while we do so. I am very proud of everyone’s improvements so far and we hope to continue improving throughout the season.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I would like to take the opportunity to extend a welcome to everyone in the community who would like to come and support us during our matches. We would love to have you!

Martinsville High School Girls Tennis Roster

Kayla Solomon (SR)

Ashanti Wilson (SR)

Allanah Milton (SR)

Ahmyr Washington (JR)

Nayti Patel (JR)

Jessica Rumley (JR)

Kassidy Dodson (SO)