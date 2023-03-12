Patrick County High School girls tennis coach Ashley Nowlin begins her fifth season with the Cougars this spring.

Nowlin was asked by email to talk about her squad this spring. Here’s what she had to say.

How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Nowlin: I have two seniors: Mia Stowe who started as an eighth grader in the program, and Madison Mullis who started her freshman year.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Preseason has went very well. We have a mix of experience on the team with girls who are eager to start the season. We have really been focusing on making sure we know the etiquette of playing for our rookie players and being more assertive on calls and plays for our returning players. We have taken drills more “outside of the box” that helps with fundamentals as well as challenges each player based on their skill set.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

Our greatest strength is unity. We treat our team as a family and the girls are always willing to offer tips to each other in order to improve our entire team dynamic.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Speaking with our veteran players, we want to focus on being more assertive on calls. There have been times when I felt that the girls could be more pressing on certain calls in a match that can really impact their match. There isn’t an official who dictates the calls so it is up to the players to make consistent and clear calls while competing. The assertiveness could help with those close matches.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

Several of our returning players have been taking time outside of the season to improve and it has not went unnoticed by myself and others who have seen them in our practices. Our current top three single seeds, junior Marissa Bentley, senior Mia Stowe, and senior Madison Mullis are the leaders of this team and have done a great job in that role thus far.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field/court you’re excited about?

I am excited about our rookie players and I’m eager to see how well they do in our first match. We have really been prepping them to make sure they understand the dynamics of the game. They have picked up on things very quickly and it has been fun to see them even challenge some of our veteran players.

Patrick County High School Girls Tennis Roster

Head Coach: Ashley Nowlin (fifth season)

Marissa Bentley

Shyanne Holt

Cecilia Leon Cisneros

Madison Mullis

Aaliyah Reynolds

Mia Stowe

Katie Vernon

Xena Wilcox