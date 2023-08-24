The Bassett High School football team comes into the 2023 season with 20 seniors, but even with that many upperclassmen the Bengals will still look very different from last year’s squad, that graduated just as many players, including 4-year starting quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston.

Head coach Brandon Johnson is hopeful his squad can prove Bassett is reloading rather than rebuilding this fall. Here’s what Johnson had to say about his team.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen from the team so far in practice?

Johnson: A lot of intensity, physicality. Guys wanting to prove themselves. We don’t have a lot of production returning from last year, but these guys are ready to prove themselves and make a name for themselves, and show everybody that Bassett is a football program. We’re not just one or two teams, we’re going to sustain the excellence that has been on the field the last three or four years, and they’re going to build off of that.

How many seniors do you have?

Johnson: About 20. That’s a pretty solid number for us. A lot of them haven’t played, some of them have, but we have a good mixture of guys who are coming up from JV and guys who are seniors and ready for their turn. They’re getting the chance to play. We had some great seniors graduate last year and they’re ready to show themselves, this group is.

For those who are returning, especially the seniors, what do you hope they’ve taken from the success you have had the last couple years and will bring into this year?

Johnson: The work ethic, the grit, the determination those groups ahead of them had. I’ve just been telling them, make your own name, make a way for yourself. Be who you are, don’t worry about who was before you. We’ve got an identity as a program, and that’s always going to be bigger than your individual name, but go out and prove yourself.

Can you tell me what you have going on with the offense?

Johnson: We’re still pretty fast. Jaylin Lide is going to a key contributor for us. Keelan Price-Kent is coming over as a transfer from Magna Vista, he’s been very good for us. He’ll be our quarterback. We’re just excited with what we have. We have great back. Zycheus Hylton is running the ball, Avion McRae is running the ball pretty good, so we’re excited for what we do have.

What about the defense?

Johnson: We’re fast. We’re fast and physical. Our D-Line is one of the best overall groups I’ve coached. From top to bottom, we can do two deep in every position on the D-Line and it’s not much drop off so I’m excited about that. And our defense can fly to the football.

We have some unknowns, we lost some key guys, but we’re anxious to see what happens.

And special teams?

Johnson: Cole Byrd, he can punt the ball with the best of them. He’s probably the best kicker in the state of Virginia in my opinion, and probably some others’ opinions too, so we look forward to having that weapon in him and putting it in the endzone a lot.

Is there a group or a player that you’re particularly excited about?

Johnson: The D-Line. Josh Dawson has stepped up, the linebacker core with Zycheus, and then Jaylen Lide he’s been a good leader for us.

I’ve got three sophomores, too, that are going to be getting starting minutes on varsity, two on defense and offense, and one as a center. I’m anxious to see what they do. Ja’Shaun Turner as a corner and a wide receiver, very athletic. Jakyari Menefee is very athletic, is going to be a safety and a receiver. Then Isaac Flanagan, a receiver. Then we’ve got another transfer kid from Greeensboro, Jason Bethea. Great kid. Very physical, very fast. He can move. He’ll start on the O-Line and D-Line.

Just excited to see what that group and more bring to the table.

2023 Bassett Bengals Football

Head Coach: Brandon Johnson (7th season)

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Cotner, Austin McDaniel, Brad Hairston, Brandon Hairston, Darryl Johnson, Monte Benard, Bill Parks, Curtis Hairston, Mikhail Hairston

Last Season: 8-4, co-Piedmont District champions, reached semi-finals of the Region 3D playoffs

Schedule

Week 1 – August 25 vs. Franklin County

Week 2 – September 1 at Patrick County

Week 3 – September 8 at Dan River

Week 4 – September 15 vs. William Byrd

Week 5 – September 22 vs. Halifax County

Week 6 – September 29 at Mecklenburg County

Week 7 – October 6 vs. Tunstall

Week 8 – October 13 at G.W.-Danville

Week 9 – October 20 vs. Magna Vista

Week 10 – October 27 at Martinsville

Week 11 – November 3 – BYE

Roster

Julio Argueta (SR)

Jason Bethea (SR)

Jaquail Bradley (SR)

Maliek Bradley (SR)

Cole Byrd (JR)

Salvador Coca Lobo (SR)

David Cook (FR)

Joshua Dawson Jr (SR)

Demetrus Dillard (SR)

John Flanagan (SO)

Kevin Hairston (SR)

Tyrell Hairston (SO)

Deonte Hairston (SR)

Xavier Hamlin (SR)

Kameron Hodge (JR)

Braden Hodges (SO)

Porter Hodnett (JR)

Benjamin Huffman (JR)

Zycheus Hylton (SR)

Tmahj Kelly (SR)

Douglass Kidd (JR)

Ty'Quise Lampkins (JR)

Jaylen Lide (SR)

Cameron Lowery (JR)

Zyreak Manns (FR)

Avion McRae (JR)

Jakyari Menefee (SO)

Charles Mills (JR)

Isaiah Mitchell (SR)

Aaron Osgood (SO)

Donald Patterson (SR)

Tayvion Penn (JR)

Cody Phillips (SR)

Parker Pinnix (FR)

Keelan Price-Kent (SO)

Landon Prillaman (JR)

Jonah-Cruz Rivers (FR)

Dayevon Shain (SR)

Jairus Simpson (SR)

Josiah Tatum (SR)

Ja'Shaun Turner (JR)

Ty'Merius Walton (JR)

