The Bassett High School football team comes into the 2023 season with 20 seniors on the roster.

But, even with that many upperclassmen, the Bengals feel young in a lot of ways. They’re replacing four year starting quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston, who is now playing at Virginia Tech, Elijah Stokes, a second team all-state receiver last fall, and more than a dozen other players who graduated off of the 2022 team that went 8-4, won a share of the Piedmont District title, and reached the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.

A recent run of success by the Bengals has this year’s seniors excited to add to that success, but also wanting making their own names for themselves.

“The main goal is to win a ring, but I also want to leave this team knowing that it will be better than what it was. I want to leave a legacy,” said senior Jaylen Lide.

Lide, a slot receiver and safety, is in his fourth year as a starter for the Bengals. He was named First Team All-Region 3D last season as a punt returner, and added 25 catches as a receiver for 497 yards and six touchdowns. He was also named second team all-region as a kick returner, and honorable mention all-region as a receiver.

The two-sport athlete, who was also named all-region in outdoor track this spring, always gravitated towards football because he felt his skills were “God given,” he said.

“I’ve got God given talent, so football is one of those things where I can put it all on the field to express everything I have,” Lide added.

Lide will line up behind fellow senior Cody Phillips, a third year starter at offensive tackle and defensive end.

Phillips is newer to the game of the football. He started playing for the first time as a freshman after growing up trying baseball, flag football, and soccer.

“I was struggling to find a sport. I was a little overweight, too, so I had to figure some things out, but I found football,” Phillips said. “I just had a lot of anger and I felt like it helped me take all that out. I always found peace on the field, peace of mind.”

No matter their reasons for coming to the sport, one of the reasons Lide and Phillips stayed is because of the bond they built with their Bengals teammates. They’ve grown together on and off the field.

“We’ve been building a leadership team, a brotherhood that I will never forget,” Lide said.

“I started playing football with some of these guys, so it’s good to get to do my senior year with them,” Phillips added. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of guys.”

When asked about the team this season, both Lide and Phillips said the Bengals are young, a little undersized, but fast on both sides of the ball.

Even with some shortcomings, they believe the mentality shared among the team will take them far.

“Mentally I think we want it a lot, probably more than other teams,” Phillips said.

“You’ve just got to want it,” Lide said. “Respect is not given, it’s earned, so every game you’ve got to go in with that mindset that I want it more than anybody else.”

So what is the key to taking that mentality and turning it into wins?

“Being coachable and also battling adversity,” Lide said. “(Bassett coach Brandon) Johnson always talks about battling adversity, so if anything hits we’ve just got to go on to next.”

“There isn’t anything given,” Phillips added. “Every day is a dog fight, so you’ve just got to keep grinding, keep getting better every day... Just keep progressing, building our leadership up every day, helping each other out.”

