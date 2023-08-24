When asked about how he’s feeling about his senior football season at Magna Vista, what he’s seen out of the team this preseason, and what he himself has worked on during the offseason, Ethan Stockton repeated one word over and over.

Confidence.

It’s a fine line between being confident and cocky, something Stockton knows well. But, coming into the 2023 season, the Warriors defensive lineman is more self-assured about himself and his team than ever before.

“I got over it being a negative because being too confident and being cocky, that’s not good,” Stockton said. “But I turn my confidence into positivity to the team. There’s no cocky energy, it’s just we know we’re going to get it.”

After his junior season, Stockton has more reason than ever to be confident. The defensive lineman was named Piedmont District Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 3D after recording 42 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 27 tackles for loss. He was named First Team All-PD as a defensive lineman, and was also named second team all-district as a tight end.

This summer, Stockton was also voted Bulletin Football Defensive Player of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Since then, he’s only worked harder and gotten stronger, breaking every record in the Warriors’ weight room.

Warriors coach Joe Favero said the team expects a lot of their 5’11”, 261 pound lineman this fall.

“We expect huge things out of him, and he does himself,” Favero said. “It’s not us setting a standard thinking he’s going to go out and play and him not understanding. No one is going to set a higher bar than himself. Ethan is a confident guy, he’s going to want to be at the top.”

Stockton’s goals for his senior season are simple.

“I’m going to have more sacks than I had because I used to run straight up but I worked on getting a bend in myself, so it’s going to be more sacks,” he said. “Just more Ethan Stockton’s name being called, that’s all.”

Having a confident leader on the front of your defense not only makes it difficult for other teams to game-plan for the Warriors, but sets the tone for the entire defense. Warriors coach Joe Favero said Stockton’s confidence when he steps on the field is contagious.

“You know you can put him in a tough situation and he’s ready to perform,” Favero added.

“With him up front, it makes it tough for offenses to line up against us because they know you’ve got a guy that’s going to make plays and they’re going to have to game plan for him... If they’re going to one-on-one block him we feel he’ll make that play over and over and over again. His play kind of sets up other people’s play, and that’s what you want out of a great team.”

The Warriors come into 2023 following a 7-4 season last year in which they won a share of the Piedmont District championship. After ending the regular season on a four game winning streak, Magna Vista fell to Staunton River in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs.

Stockton is one of 13 returning seniors to the Warriors this fall, a number that also has him confident.

The difference in this year’s squad, he said, is experience, maturity, and accountability.

“Last year it was, ‘You did this, you did that.’ This year it’s, ‘My bad, I’ll get it next play,” he said. “Everybody is taking responsibility for their mistakes and taking their mistakes and making it a positive.”

The Warriors will line up Week 1 against that same Staunton River team that eliminated them from the playoffs a season ago in a 35-21 loss in Ridgeway.

Stockton said the key to a different result against the Eagles this time around is playing as a team, and not letting their heads drop if they find themselves down late in the game.

“If we’re down 14-21 going into the fourth quarter, the game’s not over. There’s still a whole quarter to play,” he said. “So keeping our head up, not getting defeated by any little mistakes that we might make... I’ll tell you, we’re just ready.”

Stockton said the Warriors are approaching every opponent this season like they’re the best team in the state so they don’t overlook anybody.

So how does he feel about the Warriors Week 1 matchup?

You guessed it.

“I can just smile. It’s all I can say,” he said. “I hope they’re just prepared because we are.

“Confidence was a big things last year. I think that overcoming not having confidence is a big key to having a successful team,” he added. “You always can get better, but the way it looks I feel great about it.”

Week 1 matchup

Staunton River comes into the 2023 season off of a 6-6 year in which they reached the second round of the playoffs.

Beyond a win, Favero said he’s hopeful to see a physical team lined up against the Eagles, and a squad that overcomes their early season mistakes.

“We’re going to make mistakes... Don’t let let them turn into two mistakes, three mistakes, four mistakes or lose your confidence or get rattled,” he said. “Staunton River is a good team. They’re going to make some plays. We’re going to have to react well. That’s kind of key. With the seniors we have, that’s on them to get us through those difficult situations. We know Staunton River, they’re a playoff football team, for sure. They’re going to be a very good football team, and we’re going to have to match that intensity and play great football.”

Kickoff on Friday in Ridgeway is at 7 p.m.

“There’s no time to warm up. Get right to it,” Stockton said. “As soon the whistle blows, the first kickoff. Kickoff is when it starts.”

