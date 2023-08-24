Unlike in 2022, when the Magna Vista High School football team had a lot of inexperience and question marks, the Warriors come into this fall with 13 seniors and returners at most of the offensive skill positions and throughout the defense.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of the team in practice so far?

Favero: They’re focused. They set high expectations for themselves and now they’re trying to live up to that expectation. Practice has been very focused. We’ve got a lot of returners so they’re very familiar with what we’re doing. It’s just, right now, getting some depth and trying to fill out our roster a little bit in depth chart positions, and just being competitive and getting better every day.

With so many returners, what is you hope they learned last year as underclassmen that they’ll take into this fall?

Favero: I think they saw we took a step forward. We were co-winners of the Piedmont District. We really worked hard last year in the offseason and got prepared for the season and played really well at times. We had a couple times we didn’t play quite as well, but we definitely were a lot better at the end of the season than we were at the beginning. That focus, attention to details carried over this offseason. Trying to make sure we’re a lot stronger now than we were last year, which we are. Can we execute at a lot higher level than we did last year?

We’ll start with the offense. What do you have going on there?

Favero: We’re returning with JJ Spriggs as a running back. He was a 1,500 yard rusher last year. That’s a great place to be in the backfield. Last year we weren’t really sure who was going to really fill in that roll and JJ stepped up and had a good year for us.

We replaced our quarterback in Game 4 last year and Simeon Moore came on as a freshman and finished out the season and was 5-2. He learned a lot on the fly because he wasn’t even on the depth chart as a backup when we made that switch. We had a position switch with him. He’s really embraced the role of being a quarterback now. He got 7-on-7s this summer, that was something he didn’t get last year. I think he’s well beyond where we were last year, especially in our passing game, and just understanding the offense. Those two guys in the backfield back, that’s a great place to start.

We also have all three wide receivers back with J’mere Hairston, Jolen Schoelfield, and Torian Younger. All the skill kids are back.

We did lose three linemen, but we’ve got some really good returners in Braylon Kidd, Caleb Martin, and Christian Holland. All three of those guys played a lot for us last year. Those three will hopefully step up and continue to play well for us on the offensive line. We’ve got to fill out a couple more spots. Jerrelle Carter Jr. is starting at tackle right now. Amare Thaxton at guard. Will Mabe will also factor in and Chandler Carter on our offensive line. We’ve got a good group of offensive linemen, we’ve just got to put them in the right spot at the right time and kind of gel that unit a little bit.

At tight end we’ve got Tyrese Perkins and Stevon Martin that are coming in and battling for some time together. They’re both a little different, but I think both of them are going to be excellent players for us.

What about the defense?

Favero: Defensively, our secondary is all back except we lost one safety. Right now Elijah Witcher has moved into that role and he’s playing well. We’ve got J’mere Hairston and Simeon Moore and Bryson Kidd in the backend there, and TyQuerion Preston will play a lot back there as well.

We’ve got a freshman who has stepped up really well, Ian Martin, to play corner. So we’ve got six DBs we feel really good about right now. They’re flying around, very athletic kids. It’s good to be good on the back end.

Up front, we’ve got most of those guys back with Ethan Stockton, Braylon Kidd, Caleb Martin, Christian Holland, so we’ve got a good front group.

Linebackers, Amari Thomas is back at middle linebacker, and Ethan Dukes who was a freshman last year started at middle linebacker, so now he’s a returning sophomore. Those guys played a lot of minutes for us last year, a lot of plays for them on the defensive side, so we’re excited about those two.

Demarius Barksdale and Dahmir Allen are playing outside linebacker for us. We feel good about them. They’re big, strong kids who can run well, so we look forward to a defensive group that should be a strength. Guys who can run, guys who can tackle well, who are physical. That’s what you want. Just get after it and just be competitors. We need guys who will step on the field and be fast. We’ve got some depth there. Play as hard as you can and if you need a break we’ll give you one because we’ve got some depth guys who are on the bench and I feel like are ready to play.

How about special teams?

Favero: We lost two good kickers from last year, so we went to the soccer team and recruited Alfredo Carrillo. He started as a freshman on the soccer team last year. All the success they had, he scored some goals for them and things like that, so we asked him if he wanted to come out and he seems like a kid who can handle pressure, and he strikes the ball really well. It’s a little different and he’s been out there for a couple of weeks, but he’s getting the hang of it, for sure. He’s going to be a sophomore, so I’m excited about what he can do, especially as the goes on and he builds up confidence and understanding of the game of football, because striking a soccer ball and a football is a little different, but not that much different.

We were thin with kickers so we were like, well let’s go find one. We’ve also got Noah Stout who was one of the goalies on the soccer team too, and he’s going to do some punting for us, as well, and some kicking, and he also plays linebacker. He’ll definitely fill in the role of punter, for sure.

Are there any other groups or players you’re excited about?

Favero: I think the bar is set very high for our offensive skill players. Three of them ran track and got faster and really worked hard, put on a lot of weight in muscle and strength.

With Simeon coming back, he was a three sport athlete. He started as a point guard on the basketball team and started in centerfield and did some pitching on the baseball team, so he got a lot of varsity action as a freshman. His maturity and that group’s athleticism, we’re really excited about that group. We feel like all four of those guys can run, they’re all strong, they’re all physical. They’re competitors. So we’re excited to get those guys out in space and see what they can do in 1-on-1 situations and just embrace their role and helping each other out. Block for each other and do the little things to make each other great. I think that group right there has a lot of potential to be explosive.

2023 Magna Vista Warriors Football

Head Coach: Joe Favero (16th season)

Assistant Coaches: Dillon Christian, Hugo Hughes, Drew Lowery, John Schlueter, Bobby Spencer, Delano Gravely, Kenny Moran, Jerelle Carter, Palmer Lowery

Last Season: 7-4, co-Piedmont District champions, lost in first round of Region 3D playoffs

Schedule

Week 1 – August 25 vs. Staunton River

Week 2 – September 1 vs. Dan River

Week 3 – September 8 – BYE

Week 4 – September 15 at Franklin County

Week 5 – September 22 vs. Tunstall

Week 6 – September 29 at G.W.-Danville

Week 7 – October 6 at Gretna

Week 8 – October 13 vs. Martinsville

Week 9 – October 20 at Bassett

Week 10 – October 27 vs. Halifax County

Week 11 – November 3 at Mecklenburg County

Roster

10 Dahmir Allen (JR)

41 Demarius Barksdale (SR)

22 Christopher Breshers (JR)

80 Alfredo Carrillo (SO)

74 Chandler Carter (SR)

58 Jerelle Carter (SO)

21 Chism Chazir (JR)

9 Ethan Dukes (SO)

3 Tahjir Hairston (JR)

69 Cameron Hairston (JR)

20 Jayden Hairston (JR)

1 J'mere Hairston (SR)

24 Ethan Hairston (JR)

53 DeMarius Holland (SR)

55 Christian Holland (JR)

32 Noah Hunter (JR)

4 Bryson Kidd (SR)

57 Braylon Kidd (SR)

60 William Mabe (SO)

15 Jaden Mahan-Martin (JR)

13 Demetrius Martin (JR)

50 Caleb Martin (JR)

28 Noah McCraw (JR)

19 Carter McCraw (SR)

6 Simeon Moore (SO)

Josiah Pearce (JR)

11 Tyrese Perkins (SR)

17 TyQuerion Preston (JR)

12 Jamari Pulliam (JR)

18 Jamir Pulliam (SO)

33 Kameron Robinson (SR)

J2 olen Schoelfield (JR)

5 Joeseph "JJ" Spriggs (SR)

14 Ian Stockton (FR)

51 Ethan Stockton (SR)

45 Noah Stout (JR)

52 Amare Thaxton (JR)

44 Amari Thomas (SR)

Nikeem Watkins (JR)

8 Elijah Witcher (JR)

7 Torian Younger (JR)

PHOTOS: Magna Vista football opens practices for 2023 season