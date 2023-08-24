The Martinsville High School football team is coming off of one of it’s most successful seasons in decades last fall.

The Bulldogs went 10-2, shared the Piedmont District title, and hosted two rounds of the Region 2C playoffs.

But the team this fall will look vastly different from that 2022 squad. Martinsville welcomes a new head coach, Joe Fielder, who will look to replace 16 graduated seniors. Fielder comes to Martinsville after coaching at Chatham High School last season.

Fielder spoke with the Bulletin about his team in his first season with the Bulldogs. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of the team so far in practice?

Fielder: They’ve made a lot of improvement. It’s a young group overall, but they’ve bought in and worked hard from Day 1, which I was thankful for. You go 10-2 the year before and these guys probably expected it to be kind of a rough transition, but it’s been smooth ever since I got here. They bought in immediately. They’ve definitely gotten in better shape. It’s drastic the difference when I got here to where we are now, and I think practicing in the afternoons, the way it’s been hot hasn’t helped out with that a lot, but they’ve bought into it. There hasn’t been a lot of resistance there.

It’s been exciting to watch that growth and how they’ve gotten better. I’m just looking forward to getting these guys out here with more live action again.

Martinsville Bulletin: Do they seem to be catching on to your coaching style and what you’re trying to implement with the team?

Fielder: Definitely. The schemes are a lot different, I think, offensively and defensively, but they’ve bought into it. We’re still learning a lot of things. We’re trying to keep it simple at the same time, but playing slow doesn’t help us out. We’re trying to play fast and be physical. They’ve done a good job of that and they’re working on improving on mistakes. They’ve bought into how we’re coaching them and what we’re telling them.

Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me about the offense?

Fielder: Offensively, we’re definitely run first, for the most part. We want to be able to spread the ball around some, throw the ball around. We’ve got athletes we can put in space, but we’re really just trying to take what we can get. Take what defenses give you. We’re getting better at that.

The guys are learning the scheme a lot better over the last couple of weeks. We’ve got a lot of 2-way players so we can’t just go up-tempo, we’ve got to try to control the clock, as well.

We’ve got a good group, a good balance. We’ve got about three solid running backs right now that we can kind of plug into different places, and we’ve got great athletes, athletic linemen, an athletic H and some athletic slots. We’ve got some receivers that can actually go up and get it, and one thing that impresses me is these guys, if they’re not running the ball they do go down field and block in the run game, too, so they play like complete receivers. They can go run, they can catch, and they block for other guys.

We’ve got some inexperience there. We lost a lot of guys from the year before, and these guys have stepped up. We still have a lot of speed. Overall, with the experience, they’re doing a great job there.

Latrell Hairston is back this year. He was the running back. He’s done a great job this preseason, but it gets real when you play four quarters, and that’s what we want these guys to do. Marcus Long has done a great job as our quarterback. He’s going to go play some receiver for us, as well. CJ Talley is going to play both sides of the ball as an H-back and an outside linebacker.

Overall, we’ve got some playmakers on the edges with Jordan Smith and Cayden Walker, and they get after it too. It’s just a good group. There’s not really a specific standout, but I would say, overall, just a good core group of guys. Hopefully as the year goes on we’ll have a standout show up, but teams win, and that’s kind of been the motto. As long as we score more points then we win the game in the end.

Martinsville Bulletin: What about the defense?

Fielder: Defensively, we’re going to run mostly a 3-4. We will shift it to some 4-2 stuff depending on who we’re playing. Trying to keep it really simple. We have athletes, so we’re going to have them in space. We’re not the biggest team up front right now, but we’re athletic, so we can do some moving up front. We’re not going to be a big stunting team, but we will stunt when we need to.

Just trying to play solid defense. Our goal is preparation. Guys lining up right, understanding our techniques and fundamentals because you’ve got to prepare for different things every week. Offenses change so much, so we don’t want it be so complicated. You can’t get lined up week to week, but again we can fit in our scheme well. These guys can do it, they’ve bought into it pretty well.

Our biggest thing is play fast, play physical. In the first scrimmage we tackled very well. That’s our goal as we go through the season. You’ve got to tackle, you’ve got to get lined up right, and you’ve got to be fast, and that’s what we’re really trying to do there.

Martinsville Bulletin: And special teams?

Fielder: We’ve got some young kickers, some inexperienced kickers, so we’re working them out now. We’re trying to have it fit into our scheme.

We want to be smart. Our numbers aren’t as big as other teams in our district, so we’ve got to be careful with those guys playing offense and defense and special teams. We’re trying to give guys breaks when we can, but still have our best guys out there at the same time.

Special teams can cost you a game, big time. I’ve seen it before. I’ve lived it. I lived it here last year in the Chatham game. It still haunts me to this day, kicking it to (former Martinsville kicker returner) Jahmal (Jones) last year. Special teams is a big deal and we know that can play into a game, especially tight ball games, and we’re going to be in those as the season goes on. We’re going to play efficient, we’re going to practice it every day. That’s been a key part of it, especially as we get more game-planning in, we’re going to make sure we spend time on it every week. I don’t want to just rush through it.

2023 Martinsville Bulldogs Football

Head Coach: Joe Fielder (1st season)

Assistant Coaches: Tommy Golding, Nate Hairston, Tyronne Valentine, Tim Glass, Bryson Stokes, Austin Turner

Last Season: 10-2, co-Piedmont District champions, reached semifinals of Region 2C playoffs

Schedule

Week 1 – August 25 vs. Patrick County

Week 2 – September 1 vs. Gretna

Week 3 – September 8 at Chatham

Week 4 – September 15 at Dan River

Week 5 – September 22 vs. Mecklenburg County

Week 6 – September 29 at Tunstall

Week 7 – October 6 vs. G.W.-Danville

Week 8 – October 13 at Magna Vista

Week 9 – October 20 – BYE

Week 10 – October 27 vs. Bassett

Week 11 – November 3 at Halifax County

Roster

72 Elijah Betts (FR)

54 Montel Bradner (JR)

13 Noah Cook (JR)

28 Jaythan Eggleston (SO)

50 Daruis Fitzgerald (SO)

15 Kamare Gravely (FR)

9 Trevion Gravely (SR)

51 TyShawn Hairston (SO)

62 King Hairston (SO)

10 Latrell Hairston (SR)

5 Tayemar Hodge (SR)

3 Denyiran Hodge (SO)

Jahrine Jones (SO)

2 Marcus Long (SR)

17 Laimen Lowe (JR)

42 Caden Martin (FR)

61 Juan Medina (SO)

55 Gregg Moore (SO)

56 Caish Moyer (FR)

52 Camarie Niblett (SO)

70 Asonti Price (JR)

7 Cortay Price (SR)

16 Kenyon Reid (FR)

26 Jailyn Reynolds (SO)

Cor’Marius Scales (SO)

27 Nassiah Scott (SO)

6 Jordan Smith (SR)

68 William Stanley (SR)

21 Jayden Stockton (SO)

16 Isaiah Stone (FR)

8 C J Talley (SR)

53 Caleb Valentine (FR)

63 Jarquavis Vaughn (FR)

11 Cayden Walker (JR)

