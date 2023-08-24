This year’s Martinsville High School football seniors have been around for highs and lows within the program.

They were in 8th grade when the team went 0-10, and freshmen when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As sophomores, the team returned and went 5-6, reaching the second round of the Region 2C playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Then last year, when they were juniors, there was even more success. The Bulldogs went 10-2, reaching double-digit victories for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Bulldogs eight seniors this year will be part of a new era within the program as Martinsville welcomes first year head coach Joe Fielder, who was hired in May to replace former coach Bobby Martin, who resigned his position this spring.

It’s a new era, but Martinsville seniors CJ Talley and Jordan Smith say they’re coming into this fall with the same mindset.

“A bunch of us juniors that are now seniors, we played last year,” Talley said. “We got time, we played on the field, we got to see what it was like to experience winning. The two losses we had, we didn’t like that, so we came here as a collective group and we said we wanted to build on that and continue to win this year and get better and try to win a championship.”

“We got to see both sides of us losing and us winning,” Smith added. “We saw how good winning feels and we want to keep winning. Us juniors who are now seniors, we have to step up. We can’t just sit back and watch. We have to step up. If not who is going to be there? Who is going to be there to lead us to a win?”

Talley, who will see time at outside linebacker and H-Back this season, was named Second Team All-Piedmont District on defense last season. Smith, a wide receiver and defensive back, was an all-state track runner for Martinsville in the spring.

Both seniors were members of the Martinsville outdoor track team this spring, which helped prepare them for what Fielder had in mind for workouts over the summer. With a smaller roster than most teams in the Piedmont District, getting in shape and conditioning was a focus throughout the offseason.

“We definitely did a lot over the summer,” Talley said. “There were some days I didn’t even want to come because it was just so hard, but once I started coming daily and working as hard as I could it just got easier.”

“I improved a lot because when we were doing 7-on-7s I was breathing heavy and out of shape, but now I’m glad I’m coming back to myself,” Smith said. “This whole summer I’ve been focused on football. After track season I was working out and summer came and I left off a little bit. But then coming back, seeing Coach Fielder, I’ve been slowly coming back to myself and being in shape.”

Both seniors said they’ve seen a lot of improvement, both in themselves and their teammates, since practices officially began last month.

Coming off of so much success last year, Martinsville’s seniors know other teams will be coming for them in 2023. In a new Bulldogs era, they’re working hard because they said they have something to prove.

“Last year’s wins, it definitely gives us momentum, but teams are going to be gunning for us because we’re the top guys,” Talley said. “We’ve got to just keep on doing what we do, not worry about that and just play. Play hard, do what coach says, stay together and whatever happens happens.”

“We just have to keep going because it’s the season and we always have a small team, so we’ve just got to push through, work hard, do what coach says, and keep going,” Smith added.

I feel like we beat a lot of teams last year and they’re going to be aiming for us, for real. We’ve got to be ready. We can’t get knocked down.”

2023 High School Football Preview: Martinsville ready for Year 1 with Joe Fielder The Martinsville High School football team is coming off of one of it’s most successful seasons in decades last fall.

2023 High School Football Preview: What to watch on the gridiron this fall New coaches, new districts, and new quarterbacks. As we start another football season, here’s what to watch with the four teams in the Bulletin coverage area.

PHOTOS: Martinsville football opens practices for 2023 season