The Patrick County High School football teams comes into the fall with 15 seniors looking to make a splash in a new district.

The Cougars moved from the Piedmont District to the Three Rivers District starting this school year, and will face all news teams on the gridiron in 2023.

Here’s a look at what Cougars coach David Morrison had to say about his team this fall.

Martinsville Bulletin: How have practices been going so far?

Morrison: We’ve had a really, really good couple of weeks here. Senior leadership has been very good, especially with our guys returning up front. We’ve had a lot of progress over the last couple of weeks, and, especially among our skills guys, I think we’ve found a little bit of depth there. The O-Line has been strong, D-Line has been great, and guys are just learning, learning what we’re trying to teach them. We’ve got a lot of guys who are willing to do what they’re asked, and that goes a long way.

So far we’ve had a lot of team football being played right now, so it’s been good stuff.

Martinsville Bulletin: You lost a lot of seniors last year, but it sounds like you’ve got some this year who are stepping up?

Morrison: Yea, we lost some really solid players from last year’s team. Every year you’re going to graduate some guys and you’re always going to miss guys, but that’s part of working in a system and building a program is you’ve got to have guys that are behind them that know the job that they’re going to be asked to do, and are ready, willing, and able to step up when their time comes, and I think we’ve got that with this group. We’ve got a lot of guys who have been playing with us for five years now, ever since middle school ball, essentially, and those guys are ready to step up and ready for it to be their year.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of the team in the scrimmages?

Morrison: We had Craig County here last week and I thought we did pretty well. We were trying to move as many guys around as we could, and play as many guys in different positions as we could, and just kind of see who can do what where, if need be. So we’ve got a pretty good idea of who our 1s are in some spots, but we’ve got several other spots that are really, truly up for grabs, and we’ve got guys who are working to earn those spots every week.

I think what we did against them was essentially just look to see who some of these guys might be and who might step into a role when we need them a little bit later, and things like that.

Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me about the offense this fall?

Morrison: The biggest thing for our guys is the returning O-Line. We’ve got four guys up front, we’ve got some really good guys coming back up front. You’ve got Nick Pell who is a senior, Kyle Handy who is a senior, Trevor Joyce who is a senior, and Carlos Becerril who is a senior. All of those guys, they played last year and most of them have been playing since middle school, been playing together a long time. To have that continuity on the O-Line coming back, that’s huge. It’s really good to have those guys and their leadership coming back to the offensive line and bringing that together with the offensive unit there. They set the tone for us.

Martinsville Bulletin: What about the defense?

Morrison: Some of them will play defense, but if they’re 1s on one side we try to make them 2s on the other and get them in a rotation, especially on the D-Line there. We’ve got some younger guys and other seniors who are stepping into some spots on the D-Line that we feel like those guys offer something a little bit different look on the defensive line than our O-Line guys do.

Defensively, we’ve been really pleased with the progress that we’ve made. We’ve been changing some things up in the offseason and I think the defensive line play has been very good. Our secondary play has really stepped up. Coach (Tony) Mosley has done a fantastic job getting those guys prepared, so we’ve been really pleased with the progress that we’ve made on the defensive side of the ball.

Martinsville Bulletin: And special teams?

Morrison: We’ve got a young man, Reyli Martinez-Tejeda, he’s a petty solid little kicker. He’s been to a couple camps this summer. He does a pretty good job for us.

Special teams-wise, we return long snappers with experience, we return kickers with experience, and our punt game, we’ve got a couple guys who have been punting for a while, so it’s going to be pretty good having some guys with some experience back there.

Martinsville Bulletin: What is it you hope the players coming back learned last year they’ll take into this year?

Morrison: The biggest thing is just game situation stuff. The Xs and Os, you can tweak those year-in and year-out, but you really want guys to understand the game. How the game is played and the situational side football is the most important thing. And I think with our experience level that’s the area that you see the biggest jump year over year is guys who understand game situations, understand how fast the game actually is, and there is usually a big jump in the speed of the game. So when those guys understand the game a little bit better, the game actually slows down for them, so that’s huge. I think with the experience level our guys have I think that’s going to be good.

2023 Patrick County Cougars Football

Head Coach: David Morrison (7th season)

Assistant Coaches: Tony Mosley, Noah Inman, Eric Hughes, Lewis Carroll

Last Season: 2-8, missed Region 2C playoffs

Schedule

Week 1 – August 25 at Martinsville

Week 2 – September 1 vs. Bassett

Week 3 – September 8 at North Stokes (N.C.)

Week 4 – September 15 vs. Chatham

Week 5 – September 22 at Carroll County

Week 6 – September 29 vs. Floyd County

Week 7 – October 6 vs. Glenvar

Week 8 – October 13 vs. Radford

Week 9 – October 20 at Alleghany

Week 10 – October 27 – BYE

Week 11 – November 3 at James River

Roster

Tyler Cobbler (SO)

Avone Kidd (SO)

1 Stephen Spencer (SR)

2 Andrew Taylor (SR)

4 Jermaine Penn (SR)

5 Ethan Cobbler (SR)

7 Reyli Martinez-Tejeda (SR)

9 Mitchell Stovall (SO)

12 Jerry Howard (SR)

15 Quentin Perkins (SR)

18 Patrick Taylor (SR)

22 Easton Harris (JR)

23 Jacob Gosnell (JR)

24 Aden Penn (SR)

25 Conner Goad (JR)

33 Jaiden Wilson (SO)

34 Matthew Allen (SR)

38 Joshua Jimrusti (JR)

40 Erik Martinez-Tejeda (SO)

42 Jackson Callahan (SO)

43 Paul Pascale (JR)

46 Skyler Conner (JR)

50 Kyle Handy (SR)

53 Josiah Spangler (JR)

55 Reggie Brown (SO)

66 Scottie Hubbard (JR)

67 Tyrese Penn (JR)

68 Trevor Joyce (SR)

75 Ryan Penn (SR)

77 Nicholas Pell (SR)

79 Seth Geiger (JR)

80 William Lancaster (SO)

81 Christian Hylton (SO)

83 Adin Geiger (SO)

84 Eli Bogle (SO)

85 Cameron Collins (JR)

88 Tyleke Hylton (SO)

99 Carlos Becerril (SR)

