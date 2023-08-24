When asked about his team’s offense this season, the first players Patrick County High School football coach David Morrison mentioned were the senior linemen.

Seniors Nick Pell, Kyle Handy, Trevor Joyce, and Carlos Becerril will be the backbone for everything the Cougars attempt on offense this fall, a role they’re excited to fill.

“It means a lot to me and my teammates that coach believes in us so much and we believe in each other,” Pell said.

“It feels good to know that he can trust us,” Handy said. “Even if it isn’t a long yardage spot, he trusts us enough to put the ball behind us and we can help get us that few yards, a touchdown, first down, whatever we need.”

“It makes you feel pretty special,” Joyce said. “We’re viewed as probably the most important part of the offense. If we don’t work, the rest of the team doesn’t. It goes back to that old mentality. We put our heads down and work, we do our jobs right, then the backs can do their jobs right and we can have a successful season.”

Pell, Handy, and Joyce have been with the Cougars program since middle school, and playing next to each other just as long. Those years have given them a chemistry that can’t be duplicated.

“it helps us a lot,” Pell said. “We’ve been friends for a long time, so we’ve always been communicating with each other... We all know each other’s struggles and everything.”

“We kind of know each person can mess up and the other person can still fill in and help out,” Handy said. “We play together, we know what we do, and we know how we can all perform good.”

Becerril was the lone latecomer to the group. He just started playing football last season, but he’s learned quickly and blended into the line seamlessly, and thanked his teammates for helping him.

“Through a lot of blood, sweat, and tears I got here... I got the hang of it,” he said. “If it weren’t for them I proably wouldn’t be playing right now... There were times I wanted to give up. There were times I just didn’t want to do it, but I looked over my shoulder and saw them and said, I’m doing it for them.”

That same selfless mindset is shared among the Cougars senior linemen, and it’s what gives their coach so much confidence in the group.

“I think it’s great that they’re able to pick it up, that it’s just second nature to them,” Joyce said. “I love it. Teammates, we build each other up the best we can. We give each other support. I think it’s wonderful.”

With Chemistry and hard work, the group is hopeful they can be the group that takes Patrick County football to new heights. However their coach feels about the group, they have just as much confidence in themselves.

“Those guys on that field are my brothers, I’m not going to lie,” Becerril said.

“When we work hard we can do great things. We just need to keep practicing as hard as we can,” Pell said.

“I see a bunch of guys that want to get after it every day, that don’t want to slack off, want to give 110 percent every day,” Handy said.

“I’ve seen a lot of potential,” Joyce said. “We’ve certainly got to keep our heads down and work. Can’t be distracted by anything, can’t be slacking off. Just got to stay focused and work, simple as that, really. We’ve got a good schedule ahead. If we just keep our heads down and work, pay attention, and do our jobs right we’ll be successful. I can feel it.”

2023 High School Football Preview: New season in new district for Patrick County Patrick County moves from the Piedmont to Three Rivers District starting this fall. Here's what football coach David Morrison had to say about the move and his team.

2023 High School Football Preview: What to watch on the gridiron this fall New coaches, new districts, and new quarterbacks. As we start another football season, here’s what to watch with the four teams in the Bulletin coverage area.

PHOTOS: Patrick County football continues preseason practices