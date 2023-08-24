Local football coaches and players were asked what they’re most looking forward to this fall. Here are their responses.

Martinsville Bulletin: What are you most looking forward to this fall?

Joe Favero, Magna Vista High School football coach: Getting out and competing. We just love to see the guys. Football is such a long offseason. Game weeks are long. The games are kind of spread out. It’s not like basketball or baseball or soccer where you’re playing two or three times a week. Everything is a bit of a plan and putting it together and executing it. I’m excited to see this group and how well they can do that. How well they can focus, get better, get ready to play, and then go out and really play at their best.

I think if this group can do that, they have a chance to be really, really good. But you’ve got to pay attention all the time, you’ve got to get better all the time, you’ve got to focus all the time, and then you’ve got to go out and play your absolute best and show everybody how hard you’ve worked, and show how much you deserve to be a really good football team, and then go put on a show on Friday nights. That’s kind of our goal here. We think we’ve got a good football team, let’s go show people how good we can be.

Joe Fielder, Martinsville High School football coach: It’s like there’s been no offseason really for me. I came in late, but it feels like I’ve been here for so long already. In a good way, not in a bad way. I love the growth that we have this year.

I know that, realistically, 10-2, that’s hard to repeat, but great teams do that. Great teams reload year after year. We don’t have times for transition there, but it’s not an excuse. We still have a high standard. Martinsville football means something in the community. That’s why the fans are here. That’s why last year was so important. We’re trying to build off of that. It’s a process, so we’re not where we want to be right now going into the first part of the season, but we’re going to build off of that and be the best we can be by the end of the year, and get after it.

We want to win a championship, but it’s process to that and you’ve got to focus week-to-week-to-week and work on yourselves. So that’s kind of what we’re looking at and that’s kind of what our goal is, to get better week after week.

Kyle Handy, Patrick County High School senior offensive lineman: I’m looking forward to just getting to play with the guys, and going out with a great senior season.

Brandon Johnson, Bassett High School football coach: Getting back out there. I say it all the time, Friday nights, you can’t beat that community gathering. Friday night football is one of the biggest gatherings in our community, whether you’re at Magna Vista, Martinsville, or Bassett. It’s just a time for the community to come together and support our youth, support them in what we’re doing, so I’m excited about that.

Trevor Joyce, Patrick County High School senior offensive lineman: I’m looking to win and enjoy the football season. Last one, got to make it count.

Jaylen Lide, Bassett High School senior receiver: The main goal is to win a ring, but I also want to leave this team knowing that it will be better than what it was. I want to leave a legacy.

David Morrison, Patrick County High School football coach: Just watching these young men grow in the game. That’s the biggest thing.

I’m looking forward to a little bit of cooler weather right now. It’s been a little bit tropical these last few days. But, really, just looking forward to getting back on the gridiron and watching these guys play football. That’s the biggest things. Seeing the lights on Friday night, that’s going to be huge. Seeing the community come together, that’s big. For small town football, community is everything. That’s what we love is building this community through football.

Cody Phillips, Bassett High School senior defensive end: I feel like definitely getting a ring, but just having a great season overall. I think that’s what I’m hoping for.

CJ Talley, Martinsville High School senior H-Back/outside linebacker: The games. I just miss playing. Last year when we lost, it hurt. Ever since we lost I’ve been thinking about, man, I’m ready to play my next games. It’s my senior year. I just want to get out there and play and have fun.

Ethan Stockton, Magna Vista High School senior defensive lineman: Going 10-0 and getting to that state championship. That’s the goal.

