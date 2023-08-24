New coaches, new districts, and new quarterbacks. There’s a lot of new on the football fields this fall, while some schools are looking for success with their experience and continuity.

As we start another fall season, here’s what to watch with the four football teams in the Bulletin coverage area.

Magna Vista returns all offensive weapons

Magna Vista made a switch at quarterback four games into the season last fall, slotting in freshman Simeon Moore. Moore took the job and ran with it, leading Magna Vista to a 5-2 record in the games he started.

With a year of experience under his belt, Moore joins fellow returners JJ Spriggs, a 1,500 yard rusher last season, and wide receivers J’mere Hairston, Jolen Schoelfield, and Torian Younger.

Even though Magna Vista replaces three starters on the offensive line, Warriors coach Joe Favero is confident in his offense thanks to experience in the backfield.

“Just play-install and that kind of thing, they already know it,” Favero said. “Last year we were putting in a lot of stuff this time of year, and this year we didn’t have to add in 3/4 of the playbook. As soon as we called a play they knew how to run it. So then it’s just about fine-tuning and creating depth, too. It’s been great because we can move faster than we could last year, for sure.”

Favero is excited about the potential of his squad, but he said he knows there is still work to do.

“With most of them back, they saw they have a chance to be really good,” he said. “There were just some things we didn’t do well, especially at crucial times. And that’s been kind of the focus. We need to be mentally tougher. We’ve focused on that some this offseason. You find ways, sometimes, to grind things out. That’s some of the leadership we need, too, and some of the guys are stepping up into that role.

“We’re excited about the year. It’s got good potential. We’ll see. Potential doesn’t win you football games, so we’ve got to go out and play the way we expect to play to be really good.”

Martinsville learning coaching style of Joe Fielder

Joe Fielder was hired as the Martinsville High School football coach in May, giving him just a few months to prepare his players for the fall.

With not a lot of time to get to know the players and implement his own style of play, Fielder said his Bulldogs have completely bought in as they look to repeat last year’s successful 10-2 season.

“The schemes are a lot different, I think, offensively and defensively, but they’ve bought into it,” Fielder said. “We’re still learning a lot of things. We’re trying to keep it simple at the same time, but playing slow doesn’t help us out. We’re trying to play fast and be physical. They’ve done a good job of that and they’re working on improving on mistakes. They’ve bought into how we’re coaching them and what we’re telling them.”

Martinsville seniors CJ Talley and Jordan Smith had nothing but praise for their new coach.

“I love Coach Fielder,” Talley said. “When he came in I didn’t know him that well, but I’ve heard a lot of great things about him, and I see why people talk so highly about him because he definitely helped me out and I’ve become a better player than I was last year, for sure.”

“I respect Coach Fielder,” Smith added. “I respect him a lot. Sometimes you get a new coach and you’re like, I don’t know about him, but Coach Fielder, he came in a little late but I feel like him coming made everything better. Like, at least we have someone. Him being here, I feel like we’re solid. He said he’s ready to hold Martinsville down.”

Patrick County makes Three Rivers move

The Piedmont District will have one fewer team this fall as Patrick County makes the move to the Three Rivers District.

The Cougars will join Alleghany, Carroll County, Floyd County, Glenvar, James River, and Radford High Schools in their new district. The move doesn’t make the football schedule any easier for Patrick County, but the Cougars are ready for the challenge.

“It’s a really solid district. It really is,” said Patrick County coach David Morrison. “The Three Rivers is solid from top to bottom. It’s not like we’re going from a really good football conference to a conference that’s not good at football. It’s just a different level. The top of the (VHSL Class 2) in everything is really solid, it’s really strong. You’ve got a lot of really good traditional football teams in the Three Rivers. There’s a lot of really good football being played up there.

“We really look forward to being there. We think we fit in pretty well there, and we’re just excited about playing some football there.”

Morrison’s players are equally as excited to face their new opponents.

“I don’t really know much about the new schools that we’re playing, but I always like a challenge,” said senior lineman Nick Pell.

“I don’t really know much about them, but I don’t feel like it matters who it is. We’re still going to go play football no matter where we go,” said senior lineman Kyle Handy.

“It kind of surprised me but it feels really interesting. I’m excited for it,” said senior lineman Trevor Joyce. “New faces, new teams. We still have some old from last season, but I’m excited.”

The Cougars will stay face Martinsville and Bassett in non-district play to start the season.

A new QB at Bassett

For the last four years, the quarterback position at Bassett High School has been held down by Ja’Ricous Hairston, a 2023 BHS graduate who broke numerous records as a four year starter for the Bengals.

With Hairston now a member of the football team at Virginia Tech, Bassett coach Brandon Johnson had to look for someone to fill his spot.

Johnson told the Bulletin he worked out three QBs this fall, and ultimately went with sophomore Keelan Price-Kent, a transfer from Magna Vista, to start Game 1 against Franklin County.

Even though Price-Kent is young, Johnson said he seems to be up to the challenge.

“It’s different but he’s taken it. He’s taken control of the offense,” Johnson said. “He’s been a leader. Yes, he’s young, but he’s trying, and that’s all we ask for is to get better every day, every practice. Coach Tyler Cotner does a great job with our QBs and we’re anxious but excited to see what he can do.”

Soccer to football pipeline

Martinsville and Magna Vista both came into the season looking for new kickers, so they looked in the most obvious spot. Both the Warriors and Bulldogs have been working with soccer players to learn a new way of kicking this fall.

Magna Vista will have soccer goalie Noah Stout doing the punting this fall, and Alfredo Carrillo, a freshman forward on the Warriors varsity squad last spring, doing the place kicking.

“We were thin with kickers, so we were like, well, let’s go find one,” Favero said.

“We lost two good kickers from last year, so we went to the soccer team and recruited Alfredo Carrillo... He seems like a kid who can handle pressure, and he strikes the ball really well. It’s a little different and he’s been out there for a couple of weeks, but he’s getting the hang of it, for sure. He’s going to be a sophomore, so I’m excited about what he can do, especially as the year goes on and he builds up confidence and understanding of the game of football, because striking a soccer ball and a football is a little different, but not that much different.”

Bassett has had success with a soccer star doing the kicking the last two seasons. Cole Byrd, a sophomore all-region defender on the Bengals soccer team in the spring, was named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 3, First Team All-Region 3D, and First Team All-Piedmont District as the Bengals kicker last fall after going 41-for-44 on extra point attempts, with 30 kickoffs making it into the endzone.

“He can punt the ball with the best of them,” Johnson said of Byrd. “He’s probably the best kicker in the state of Virginia in my opinion, and probably some others’ opinions too. So we look forward to having that weapon in him and putting it in the endzone a lot.”