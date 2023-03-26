The Magna Vista girls and boys outdoor track and field teams started the season on Thursday, both finishing third in the first Piedmont District regular season meet.

Warriors boys coach John Schlueter is in his fifth season with the team, and he's joined on the coaching staff by MVHS graduate Delano Gravely, who is the girls head coach.

Schlueter spoke with the Bulletin by email about both teams this spring. Here's what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Schlueter: We have three seniors on our boys track team.

Javin Hairston, who was our leading scorer and first team all-district selection in basketball. This is his first year competing in track and field. Javin has a lot of natural talent as a jumper (high, long, and triple jump), and Coach Jerelle Carter is doing a great job helping to develop his skills and get him ready for his track and field debut.

Jontae Hairston is another one of our seniors, and was a first team all-district and second team all-region football player. Jontae has been working hard with our sprinters this season. I have been impressed with how he has been working to improve himself and ready himself to play college football in the fall.

Lastly, there's Austin Laprade, who is also well-known for his work on the football field. Austin is a seasoned vet for us. He has been a very dependable thrower for us throughout his high school career, continuously scoring team points and breaking his personal records. I look for him to continue to do that this year as well.

We have one senior on our girls team. Jahzara Liverpool is a returner for us. Jahzara is an incredible person with many talents, as she is playing a major role in our school production of Rock of Ages. She improved so much as a runner last year, and I look for her to pick up where she left off last season.

How have preseason practices gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Our practices have gone really well so far. We have a lot of people new to track and field, and they are energetic and excited. Our student-athletes have done an excellent job of coming to practice with the intent to get better and using team competitions as a catalyst for self-improvement.

What do you think will be your team's strength this season?

A majority of our track team is made up of multi-sport athletes. Many of them see track and field as a fun and demanding way to make them better athletes. Due to this, there is usually great competition with each other at practice, as well as great drive to break personal records.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Our biggest focus at practice has been improving weaknesses of student athletes, letting competition drive practice as much as possible, getting stronger and more explosive, and staying healthy.

Do you have any runners/athletes to watch you'd like to mention?

in addition to the seniors I mentioned, Benjamin Stafford has been an excellent runner for Magna Vista cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track. He is an awesome young man, and works very hard even when he isn't at practice. I am excited to see him show his talents in a plethora of running events, but also thrilled to see him debut as a field athlete as well.

Ian Hale is another great athlete who will run in quite a few different running events, and he will also be looking to make his field debut this year.

Bryson Kidd, J'mere Hairston, JJ Spriggs, Torian Younger, and Jolen Schoefield are all transitioning from indoor track for us. Many of them also played basketball as well. I look for them to have their best season yet, and continue to improve as sprinters. Jolen and J'mere have both earned the honor of qualifying for state as sprinters in the past.

Braylon Kidd, Caleb Martin, Demarius Barksdale, and newcomer Ethan Stockton look to make a splash in throwing events this year. They all play football together, which has made practice super competitive and really interesting as we approach our first weeks of team competition. Braylon has improved so much already as a thrower this year. Ethan Stockton is definitely an interesting addition, as he is the strongest athlete I've ever coached, and holds almost every weight room record at Magna Vista.

For the girls team, the following two girls are also girls basketball players. Jordan Caldwell-McGhee is a returner for us this year. She has had a ton of success, and has been quite a scoring machine for the girls team the past couple of years. Look for her to compete in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, make some appearances in relays, and continue to improve in triple jump, high jump, and long jump as well.

Dakota Reid is a returning thrower for us. She was very close to qualifying for state last year. Dakota is the hardest worker each day. She has an unbelievable work ethic and effort, and is incredibly strong in the weight room. Due to her commitment to get better, I would definitely look for her continued improvement this upcoming season.

Are there any aspects of the team you're excited about?

We have a few people who have been around track and field for a couple of years now. With this comes a lot of maturity on how to approach practice, meets, and recovery. I am also excited to see so many people interested in participating in track and field, and even using it as a means to improve in other sports. Many of our athletes are 3-sport athletes, which I feel like is something that should be celebrated.

Magna Vista Boys Outdoor Track Roster

Head Coach: John Schlueter

Dahmir Allen (SO)

Demarius Barksdale (JR)

Christopher Breshers (SO)

Bryson Broadnax (SO)

Chandler Carter (JR)

Jerelle Carter (FR)

Ethan Dukes (FR)

Jamarion Hagwood (FR)

Dakota Hairston (JR)

Ethan Hairston (SO)

J'mere Hairston (JR)

Javin Hairston (SR)

Jontae Hairston (SR)

Ian Hale (SO)

Landon Hall (JR)

Jakarious Harris (SO)

Christian Holland (SO)

DeMarius Holland (JR)

Noah Hunter (SO)

Braylon Kidd (JR)

Bryson Kidd (JR)

Austin LaPrade (SR)

William Mabe (FR)

Caleb Martin (SO)

Demetrius Martin (SO)

Donny Martin (FR)

Carter McCraw (JR)

Levi McPeek (FR)

Jonaven Millner (SO)

Bryson Mosley (FR)

Ny'Sire Niblett (SR)

Tyrese Perkins (JR)

TyQuerion Preston (SO)

Colby Richardson (SR)

Jolen Schoefield (JR)

Marcus Scott Jr (FR)

Joeseph Spriggs (JR)

Benjamin Stafford (JR)

Ethan Stockton (JR)

JaMari Swanson (FR)

Tyler Tanner (FR)

Amare Thaxton (SO)

A'Mari Thomas (JR)

Jaylen Thomas (FR)

Darius Tucker (SO)

Curtis Watkins (FR)

Jah'Meir Williams-Smith (FR)

Elijah Witcher (SO)

Torian Younger (SO)

Magna Vista Girls Outdoor Track Roster

Head Coach: Delano Gravely

Jordan Caldwell-McGhee (JR)

Jaydah Carter (FR)

Kasia Cox (SO)

Sasha Dukes (JR)

Anaira Evans (FR)

Heaven Garten (JR)

Da'Niyah Hairston (FR)

Grace Kellam-Robinson (FR)

Jahzara Liverpool (SR)

Keyona Millner (FR)

Zyreonia Patterson (SO)

Yanni Phanelson (FR)

Dakota Reid (JR)

Miranda Reynolds (SO)

Armani Stockton (SO)

Sharon Toney (FR)

Aviana Turner (FR)

Skyla Zapata (FR)

Magna Vista Outdoor Track Schedule

(All meets at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Thursday, Mar 30 at Tunstall High School

Wednesday, Apr 19 at Magna Vista High School

Wednesday, May 3 at G.W.-Danville High School

Wednesday, May 10 Patrick County High School

Wednesday, May 17 Piedmont District Championship at G.W.-Danville High School, 4 p.m.

