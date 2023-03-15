The Bassett High School boys outdoor track and field team comes into the 2023 season as the defending Piedmont District champions.

The BHS girls outdoor team is looking to improve on a second place finish at the PD championship last spring, and both teams are also looking towards the region and possibly state meets as they begin competition this week.

Bengals girls track coach Brandy Arnold and boys track coach Kevin Underwood were asked by email to talk about their teams this season. Here’s what both coaches had to say.

How many years have you been coaching (what year is this for you)?

Arnold: I coached the girls track team at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School from 2013-2019, and have been coaching outdoor track at BHS since 2020.

Underwood: This will be my 11th year coaching at Bassett, and ninth as head coach of the boys team.

How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Arnold: Four seniors: Amanda Goad, Callie Ferguson, Patricia Mabe, and Cierra Hagwood.

Underwood: We currently have two seniors who compete full time for our boys track team: Brendon Easley, who does hurdles and sprints, and Benjamin Flores, who runs distance.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Arnold: Coach Underwood and I have been very pleased with both the boys and girls so far this season. We have a wide variety of athletes who can jump, throw, sprint, and run distance. I am looking forward to working with Coach Hughes and Coach Ware.

Underwood: The competition has been great so far this season amongst the teams. I’ve seen very versatile athletes and willingness to learn new events.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

Arnold: We have girls who are very versatile and hope to use that to our advantage. So far, they are willing to try different events.

Underwood: I believe our strength will be that we have lots of depth in all areas and will be able to have 3 athletes in every event when it comes to districts and beyond. This depth will push our athletes to compete harder to keep their spot on the team.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Arnold: Focusing on the small things, like posture, footwork, arms, smooth handoffs, and block work, is so important. We are really trying to instill the importance of that into our runners.

Underwood: Being better all-around versatile athletes and trying new things to help the team. We expect all sprinters to compete in the 400 meter run and down, and all distance athletes to compete in the 400 to 3200.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

Arnold: We have several returning girls from whom we are expecting great things, and see so much potential in quite a few more.

Underwood: We are seeing tons of potential on both sides and should be making tons of headlines this season. Let’s see who steps up this season and in the postseason.

Are there any players or aspects of the team you’re excited about?

Underwood: I’m excited to compete against each other and the competition once we get to our weekend invitationals. This is where our new athletes get to see how amazing track can be when you get to compete against the best athletes in the state on college-quality rubber tracks in the area.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Arnold: I am really looking forward to the kids getting to run on the brand new rubber tracks at Mecklenburg (County) and G.W.-Danville (High Schools).

Underwood: I would like to thank our administration, athletic director, and our athletic boosters for helping the cross country/track program purchase new uniforms, blocks, a 10x20 personalized tent, and new high jump poles.

Bassett High School Girls Outdoor Track and Field Roster

Head Coach: Brandy Arnold (fourth season)

Sienna Bailey (JR)

Ja’Onna Baker (JR)

Kiara Brown (JR)

Brittany Cruz-Maldonado (SO)

Caitlyn East (SO)

Callie Ferguson (SR)

Amanda Goad (SR)

Kaylyn Graham 1

Cierra Hagwood (SR)

Kaia Hairston (SO)

Joana Hernandez (SO)

Nyasia Herndon (FR)

Claire Howe (JR)

Anne Laine (JR)

Yureidy Lopez-Lopez (JR)

Patricia Mabe (JR)

Vintoria Manns (SO)

Lindsey Nichols (JR)

Egypt Phillips (SO)

Gracie Ratcliff (SR)

Karlee Shivley (SO)

Destinee Spencer (SO)

Katelynn Spencer (SO)

Kayleigh Spencer (SO)

Brianna Taylor (SO)

Mary Travers (JR)

Bassett High School Boys Outdoor Track and Field Roster

Head Coach: Kevin Underwood (ninth season)

Keyonte Akridge (JR)

Joshua Alverson (JR)

Ivan Cabiness II (SO)

Eathan Carr (JR)

Demetrus Dillard (JR)

Michael Dudley (JR)

Marquez Duvernay (SO)

Brendon Easley (SR)

Benjamin Flores (SR)

Michael Foley (SO)

Jacob Gilbert (SR)

Deonte Hairston (JR)

Alexis Hernandez (SR)

Kameron Hodge (SO)

Daniel Howell (SO)

Zycheus Hylton (JR)

Robert Kent (SO)

Jaylen Lide (JR)

Jaime Lopez (JR)

Avion McRae (SO)

Jakyari Menefee (SO)

Charles Mills (SO)

Aaron Osgood (SO)

Donald Patterson (JR)

Tayvion Penn (SO)

Tyler Powell (SO)

Iker Ramirez Hernandez (SO)

Chase Smith (JR)

Jonathan Solis (SO)

Colin Turner (SO)

Ja’Shaun Turner (SO)

Isaiah Watkins (SO)

Tyress Wiltz (SO)

Bassett High School Outdoor Track and Field Schedule

(All meets at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Saturday, Mar 18 at Mecklenburg County HS, 11 a.m.

Thursday, Mar 23 vs. Piedmont District Schools

Thursday, Mar 30 at Tunstall High School

Friday, Apr 7 at Lynchburg University, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Apr 15 at William Byrd, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Apr 19 at Magna Vista

Saturday, Apr 22 at Floyd County HS, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 3 at G.W.-Danville

Friday, May 5 at University of Virginia, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10 at Patrick County HS

Wednesday, May 17 at G.W.-Danville (Piedmont District championship)