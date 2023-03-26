The Martinsville High School boys and girls track teams started the season on Thursday with high expectations on both sides.

The Bulldogs return 3-time outdoor track, and 2-time indoor track, state champion sprinter Jahmal Jones, as well as half of a state champion 4x100 meter relay team from last season. Martinsville also returns several all-state and all-region finishers from last year, including sprinter, and member of the state champion relay team, Rayshawn Dickerson, sprinter Ronnie Jackson, 400 runner Christian Jones, and hurdler Steffon Evans.

This is a larger team than coach Lynwood Dodson has seen in his tenure. Dodson, however, said the Bulldogs aren’t going to just rely on that past success this spring.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Dodson said in an interview at Thursday’s meet. “A lot. So far we’ve got more number this year than we’ve been having, and I really like that.

“Bottom line is we’ve got a lot of new guys who have never run track before. They’re learning, and we’ve got something to build on. By the end of the year we ought to be pretty good.”

Dodson said the returning runners have been “good influences” on the new team members, helping them get adjusted to the new sport.

“The seniors this year, they’re rooting them on, telling them what to do, what to look for. And they understand our coaching method and they’re passing it on,” Dodson said.

“Some of the newcomers have a good heart. They try hard, they want to do good, they have some questions, and that’s what I like.”

On the girls side, Bulldogs coach Kelvin Jackson said the numbers this year aren’t what they were last spring, but the athletes they do have have made an impression early.

Martinsville returns sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, who had three all-state finishes in outdoor last season, and most recently finished second in the 55 meter dash at the indoor track state finals last month. Mitchell-Hairston will compete in sprints again this spring, as well as relays.

“Our numbers this year have not been as good as it was last year, but we’ve got some girls in some quality positions,” Jackson said. “We’ve got Rickyah back in the 100 and 200. We’ve got a new 4x100 relay team, which we had to replace two runners on that, and we’ve got some 400 runners that I think are going to do a decent job, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“We’ve got about maybe 11 girls. We’re going to try to spread them out and cover as many events as we can, and we’re going to do the best we can and we’re not going to worry about it.”

The Bulldogs add Fonshay Moyer in the long and triple jump, and her sister, Yoshi Moyer, in the long jump and 100 meter dash. Martinsville also adds cheerleader Jakiyah Gravely in the 200 and 4x100 relay.

“We’ve got a variety of people that ran last year, we’ve just got to find the right place for them,” Jackson said.

As the Bulldogs get into the heart of the regular season, both Dodson and Jackson are excited to see growth from their runners and athletes this spring.

“I’m excited about seeing how far they’re going to go,” Dodson said. “That’s what my goal is, to see how far this team is going to go. This is the largest track team we’ve had in numbers, and we’re going to see how far they’re going to go. That’s what I’m excited about.”

“I think I’m excited about the fact that we’ve got some room to grow,” Jackson said. “I look around the district and the district is young. We’ve got more experience than most of these teams, we just don’t have the numbers. So we’ve got a chance for some of these people to grow. We’re going to go to some invitationals and some meets and give them the opportunity to compete against a little better competition, so we’ll see what happens. But we’re looking forward to some growth.”

Martinsville High School Girls Outdoor Track Roster

Head Coach: Kelvin Jackson

Julian Brown (SO)

Kamori Dillard (FR)

Jakiyah Gravely (SR)

Jahmal Jones (SR)

Mallori Lowe (JR)

Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (SO)

Fonshay Moyer (JR)

Yoshi Moyer (SO)

Tyra Valentine (JR)

Martinsville High School Boys Outdoor Track Roster

Head Coach: Lynwood Dodson

Christian Brooks (SO)

Rayshawn Dickerson (SR)

Steffon Evans (SR)

Makinley Gravely (SR)

King Hairston (FR)

Gabriel Haley (JR)

Denyiran Hodge (FR)

Tayemar Hodge (JR)

Ronnie Jackson (SR)

Christian Jones (SR)

Jahrine Jones (FR)

Michael Kirby (FR)

Tyshawn Mahan (JR)

Chavis Martin (SR)

Izayveous Martin (SR)

Leo Martin (SO)

Adam Mounkala (JR)

Jailyn Reynolds (FR)

Jordan Smith (JR)

Skylar Spence (JR)

C J Talley (JR)

Martinsville High School Outdoor Track Schedule

(All meets at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Thursday, Mar 30 at Tunstall High School

Saturday, Apr 1 at E.C. Glass High School, time TBD

Saturday, Apr 15 at William Byrd High School, time TBD

Wednesday, Apr 19 at G.W.-Danville High School

Saturday, Apr 22 at Floyd County High School, time TBD

Wednesday, May 3 at Magna Vista High School

Wednesday, May 10 at Patrick County High School

Wednesday, May 17 Piedmont District Championship at G.W.-Danville High School, 4 p.m.