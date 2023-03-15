Tony Mosley is in his ninth year coach at Patrick County High School, and this spring is his third as the Cougars outdoor track and field head coach. Mosley was asked by email to talk about his team this spring. Here's what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Mosley: We have two seniors on the team, Peyton Cambron and Jalen Hagwood. Peyton threw the shot put for our indoor team and placed 10th in the state. Jalen is a newcomer to track but he has been a natural fit. He will compete in field events as well as run for us.

How have preseason practices gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

The preseason practices have gone very well. We’ve eased into our workout by gradually increasing the intensity and the team has responded well. What we have noticed is we have a bunch of coachable kids. They listen and apply what’s being coached with great effort which is all we can ask.

What do you think will be your team's strength this season?

Our middle distance and long-distance runners are the strength of our team. Hopefully we can use our depth to create great relay teams.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Our focus has been on building strength and increasing our stamina. I’m a firm believer that athletic power comes from the ground up.

Are there any aspects of the team you're excited about?

I’m excited that we have high numbers, 45 varsity athletes. I’m excited that we are young with only two seniors and that we are building a foundation for continuous success.

Patrick County High School Outdoor Track and Field Schedule

Saturday, Mar 18 at Mecklenburg County High School, 11 a.m.

Thursday, Mar 23 at Bassett High School, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Mar 30 at Tunstall High School, 5 p.m.

Friday, Mar 31 at Radford, TBD

Wednesday, Apr 19 at Magna Vista High School, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Apr 22 at Floyd County High School, TBD

Saturday, Apr 29 at Cave Spring High School, TBD

Wednesday, May 3 at G.W.-Danville High School High School, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10 at Patrick County High School, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at Christiansburg High School, TBD

Wednesday, May 17 at G.W.-Danville High School High School, 5 p.m. (Piedmont District Championship)