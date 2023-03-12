Bassett High School softball coach Bill Parks is in his seventh season at the helm of the Bengals. Parks was asked by email to talk about his team this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many years have you been coaching? What year is this for you at Bassett?

Parks: This will be year 34 coaching. I started with six years as an assistant varsity softball coach, then three years assistant varsity baseball. I spent three years as head varsity baseball coach, all at Laurel Park High School, from 1989-1995.

I spent 13 seasons as the head varsity baseball coach at BHS, from 2001-2014. I spent one season as a volunteer assistant coach softball, during my daughter, Kailynn’s, first season in high school, and have spent the last seven seasons as the head varsity softball coach with the Bengals.

How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Seven seniors: Trinity Gilbert, Emily Gilley, Jasmine Hiatt, Camryn Martin, Gracie Ratcliff, Saylor Robertson, and Hailey Spencer.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

We have 17 players on our roster and have had one scrimmage.

We are transitioning from having, in my personal opinion, the best player in the state last season, Jade Hylton, who should have been named the 3A player of the year last season.

A lot of the girls depended on and relied on Jade to do almost everything for us the last four years, and now they will need to all step up to replace what Jade brought to our program over the last four years. They are working hard and continuing to improve in every aspect of the game on a daily basis. We are blending in several younger players into the mix and they are having to learn from the ground up about the game of softball.

I see improvement in all of them and hopefully that will translate out onto the field soon during our games. Our schedule is pretty competitive and we will need to improve quickly to compete like I would like for us to.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

Overall experience. I really like working with these young ladies and seeing their progress on a daily basis. Quite a few have been playing for me going on three or four years, so I expect them to step up this season to help alleviate a lot of what we lost last season with graduation. The ability is there and now we have to improve the mindset to allow that ability to come out on the field.

Emily (Gilley) has been a workhorse for our program for the last three years on the mound for us and her experience will be vital.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

Getting their minds to work quicker on the field and improving in some areas that we struggled with previously. Believing in themselves and each other, being competitive, and living with the results by doing that.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

- Centerfielder Trinity Gilbert—3-year starter that I look to have another solid season.

- Left fielder Zoie Pace—A junior 2-year starter that offensively should have an impact for us.

- Pitcher Emily Gilley—A 3-year starter that has been our workhorse.

- Second baseman Camryn Martin—A 3-year starter that we look to help produce for us as well.

- Catcher/right fielder Gracie Ratcliff—An athletic player that can help us defensively and offensively.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field you’re excited about?

Freshman Alyna Moore will be working at shortstop for us. I like her upside in regards to the game.

All of them are making strides daily. Sophomores Autumn Ratcliff and Shaniyah Menefee are a couple to keep eyes on in the future.

These young ladies are coachable and want to learn and improve at the game. As a coaching staff, that’s about all you can ask for when you are working with athletes now. They will improve as the season progresses and we hope that they can carry their approach and work ethic into their everyday aspects of life.

Bassett High School Softball Roster

Head Coach: Bill Parks (Seventh season)

Breanna Cooper (JR)

Damaris Foddrell (SO)

Trinity Gilbert (SR)

Emily Gilley (SR)

Hailey Helms (JR)

Jasmine Hiatt (SR)

Camryn Martin (SR)

Jessanie Martin (SO)

Shaniyah Menefee (SO)

Alyna Moore (SO)

Zoie Pace (JR)

Angel Penn (JR)

Autumn Ratcliff (SO)

Gracie Ratcliff (SR)

Saylor Robertson (SR)

Hailey Spencer (SR)

Princess Terry (JR)

