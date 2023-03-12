Magna Vista High School softball coach Brian Brinegar begins this season with five seniors on his squad. Brinegar was asked by email to talk about his Warriors team this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Brinegar: I have 5 seniors this year: McKenzie Vaught, Kaylee Hughes, Abby Bender, Cyera Patterson, and Jada Setliff.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

I think my players to watch this year are definitely my seniors, McKenzie, Kaylee, and Abby. I’m hoping Cyera will step up and have a great senior year also.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

We scrimmaged Dan River and Northside this week, and I got a lot of positives from those. Abby and Kaylee pitched really well and our defense played well.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

I’ve got to work on our offense some. We struggled hitting good pitching and our district has some good pitchers in it, so we’ve got to get my offense better.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field/court you’re excited about?

I have 2 freshmen that I’m looking for big things out of this year, Faith Fuller and McKenzie Newcomb.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I’m looking forward to this season. After the two scrimmages, I’m excited to get the regular season going. We have a tough schedule this year, but if we can come together as a team and play together and support each other we should have a successful season.

